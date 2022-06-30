Bradley Cooper Agrees To Be Howard Stern’s Running Mate In 2024 Election: ‘Done’

Could we see Howard Stern and Bradley Cooper on the ballot in 2024? After announcing his potential plans to run for president, Howard, 68, revealed that he knows exactly who he wants to be his running-mate: Bradley Cooper, 47. The SiriusXM host revealed that he was texting the A Star is Born director, and he agreed to join him on the ticket, during a broadcast on Wednesday, June 29.

During a conversation with his co-host Robin Quivers, Howard teased that he’d found his VP, and said that he’d agreed. “Earlier this morning, I was texting back and forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run. This person texted me and said, ‘I want to congratulate you, and you have my vote.’ A very lovely conversation and I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in,'” he said.

Howard later said that he was running with his gut, after the first person he asked agreed. “He was the first person I asked, and he said, ‘Yes,’ so my search is over,” he explained.

Bradley apparently had told Howard that he had some reservations about joining his campaign because he’s “another white male,” but Howard explained that he felt like Bradley’s star power and charisma would make up for it. “I believe you’ll be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand,” he quipped. “This guy’s going to bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe.”

After making the announcement, Howard and his co-host Robin Quivers joked about Bradley’s extensive movie, including that he played the talking raccoon Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, revealing that it made for a great endorsement. “He’s a real patriot and a great raccoon. That’s our campaign slogan,” he suggested.

Howard had admitted his thoughts about running for office after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade. He’d said that he’d only run if former President Donald Trump is in the race. He gave his plan to help flip the Court. “I’m really thinking about it because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” he said. “I’m going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. I’m getting rid of it.”