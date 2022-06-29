‘JoJo Goes’: JoJo Siwa Shows Off Her Moves While Playing Volleyball With Gold Medalist Misty May-Treanor

JoJo Siwa‘s face is everyone’s reaction in this EXCLUSIVE glimpse of the next episode of Facebook Watch’s original hybrid docuseries, JoJo Goes. While training with 3-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and AVP Pro Tour superstar Sara Hughes, JoJo’s jaw almost drops to the floor after she sees one of the volleyball trainees spike the ball with force. When Sara tells JoJo that “it’s all about timing,” JoJo readies herself for her turn…only to spend too much time getting ready and missing the shot altogether.

After that first misfire, JoJo gets the fundamentals down. Spiking the ball? Check. Onto defense, when Misty and Sara tell JoJo that she has to “dig” the ball, aka get it back up no matter how low it goes. While JoJo is in a crab position, she gets the balls back up in the air, prepping them for her (theoretical) volleyball partner to either spike them or volley them back to JoJo.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about JoJo’s volleyball skills was how well she could bend her knees. After a successful dig, JoJo sings the chorus to Boney M’s “Rasputin” while performing a few steps of a Slavic Folk dance. “I wish I could do that,” said Misty, 44, and many people half her age would say the same.

JoJo Goes debuts every Thursday at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Facebook Watch. This series sees JoJo give a behind-the-glitter look at her evolving adult life.” A childhood spent in the spotlight has kept JoJo busy, but in each episode, JoJo will have an opportunity to take on new experiences that she’s always wanted to do,” a press release states. “JoJo’s bows have found a new home, dancing shoes are traded for combat boots, and the only twirling and spinning involved is JoJo’s head trying to remember doctor codes and steps to save a patient’s life!”

This year has been a time of growth for JoJo. She has ditched her signature side-ponytail for a shorter haircut (“I’ve successfully turned into Jake Paul, Justin Bieber, maybe even Ellen [DeGeneres]), successfully proven why she deserves to be in the judge’s chair for So You Think You Can Dance, and reunited with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. Wherever JoJo goes next, it will be new and exciting.

JoJo Goes is on Facebook Watch. New episodes on Thursday at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.