JoJo Siwa Says She ‘Turned Into Justin Bieber’ With New Short Haircut: Before & After Photos

JoJo Siwa, 18, has shown fans exactly how she styles her brand new ‘do in a brand new TikTok. The teen sensation cut her notoriously long, blonde hair on April 7, 2022 and completely shocked fans. “Mayyyyy have done something todayyy,” she captioned a video showing her lengthy locks being chopped. Now that JoJo has gotten used to her short hair, she seems to have her styling process down.

@itsjojosiwa Still learning how I like to do my new hair everyday hahahaha but here is todays magic ♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

So, how does JoJo perfect her drastically shorter look? First, she wets it. Next, she adds an unspecified brand of hair oil to it and combs it out. Then, she runs her fingers through her hair with some sea salt spray and volumizing spray before blow-drying it. Once her hair is dry, JoJo takes a break to put some makeup on. She did not note if she takes a makeup break every time she styles her hair. Once she starts her hair routine up again, she uses a “really tiny little curling iron” to give the longer portion of her hair tight corkscrew curls. However, they don’t stay little for long. Finishing out her routine, she adds some more texture spray and runs her fingers through her hair. To top it off, she applies hairspray to her entire head to hold her look in place.

View Related Gallery JoJo Siwa -- Photos Of The Famous YouTuber JoJo Siwa poses for a portrait in New York JoJo Siwa Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018 Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12655315g) JoJo Siwa and a friend are spotted as The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Jojo Siwa spotted as The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Dec 2021

At the conclusion of her tutorial video, JoJo joked that she “successfully turned into Jake Paul, Justin Bieber, maybe even Ellen [DeGeneres].” Justin, 28, notoriously rocked a similar hairdo in 2015, the year he released Purpose. Meanwhile, Justin’s original signature hair swoop was often compared to 64-year-old Ellen’s short hairdo. Who knew so many celebrities could be connected through hair? Fans thought the comparison was hilarious and several added that she also looks like singer Pink. Meanwhile, dozens commented that they were thrilled to see JoJo living her best life. “CUTE you look so happy,” one fan wrote. “You’re literally glowinggggg we love to see it,” YouTuber Nathan Triska, 22, added.

JoJo’s haircut was one of many changes she’s went through over the last few years. She came out as gay in January 2021 and quickly introduced fans to her girlfriend at the time, Kylie Prew, 18. In fact, she told fellow queer celebrity Demi Lovato, 29, on their YouTube show 4D With Demi Lovato that she only came out once she was in love. “I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I’m in love with and I’ll do something with it.’ And that happened,” she recalled. JoJo and Kylie have since parted ways, but JoJo revealed on April 26 that she is “very much so in love.” She kept her lips sealed about who stole her heart, though.

Regardless of who’s making JoJo smile, we certainly love to see her shining as her truest self, short hair and all.