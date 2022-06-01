JoJo Siwa Defends Being A Judge On ‘SYTYCD’ After Hater Questions Her Role: ‘Ya Just Sound Silly’

JoJo Siwa found herself on the wrong side of a tweet on Tuesday (May 31). “Dammit. I saw the headline “Judge Leaves #sytycd” and got all excited,” wrote a user who thought that JoJo, 19, had left So You Think You Can Dance. “But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch.” JoJo, seeing herself tagged in the post, retweeted it with a simple question: “literally why tweet this?”

literally why tweet this? https://t.co/qRNDUZ39ID — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) May 31, 2022

18 Years of Dance Knowledge 4 Major dance TV shows I’ve hired over 1000 dancers 16 Dance music videos If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) May 31, 2022

From there, JoJo listed the reasons why she’s on SYTYCD. “18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I’ve hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos,” she tweeted. JoJo also finished second on Dancing With The Stars and mentored rising stars on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (h/t E! News). “If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly,” added JoJo.

JoJo joined SYTYCD for its 17th season. She was initially set to judge alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and Morrison, 43, but the Glee alum left for not following “competition production protocols,” he told E! News in a May 27 statement. “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

“I cannot apologize enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet,” Morrison said in the statement. However, days after his exit, PEOPLE reported that Matthew was fired over allegedly sending “flirty direct messages on social media” to a female contestant.

Despite the hate that JoJo has received online, things have gone relatively well for her recently. At the start of May, JoJo confirmed that she and her ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, had reunited after breaking up in October. Along with a photo of the two at Disney World, JoJo wrote, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….”