Kylie Prew: 5 Things To Know About JoJo Siwa’s Girlfriend After 1-Month Anniversary Reveal

Who is Kylie Prew? She’s JoJo Siwa’s new girlfriend, who has made JoJo the “happiest” she’s “ever been.” Learn more about Kylie, here!

Just shy of three weeks after coming out as gay, JoJo Siwa introduced her girlfriend to the world: Kylie Prew. After the Dance Moms alum made the happy announcement on Feb. 8 — which was celebrated by celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nikkie de Jager — this led to the next question: who is Kylie Prew? While JoJo answered this question in sweet post, here’s what else you should know about the girl who has made JoJo the “happiest” she has “ever been”:

1. How does JoJo know Kylie?

JoJo revealed that Kylie was actually her “best friend” for one year before they took their relationship to the next level on Jan. 8, 2021. “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!,” JoJo explained in a one-month anniversary tribute post.

JoJo is smitten with Kylie, and couldn’t stop gushing over her girlfriend’s many wonderful qualities: “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Kylie sent the social media love right back. “Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky ♡,” she wrote on Instagram alongside sweet photos and a video with JoJo.

2.Where is JoJo’s girlfriend from?

Kylie is from the picturesque seaside town of Key Largo, Florida. This is the same area that was hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017; fortunately, Kylie’s home was not destroyed, which she revealed in the Instagram post above.

Since Kylie is still living in Florida, she’s currently in a long-distance relationship with JoJo.

3. What is JoJo’s girlfriend’s age?

JoJo’s girlfriend is still in high school and graduates in 2022, according to her athlete page on Max Prep. She played varsity basketball her freshman year!

3. Who are JoJo’s girlfriend’s parents?

Kylie’s dad is Doug Prew, who owns two restaurants in Florida Keys: The Fish House and The Fish House Encore. Meanwhile, Kylie’s mom is Narelle Prew, who is from Sydney, Australia. She also has a twin!

The family “enjoys traveling, boating and family life filled with activities that center around middle-school pursuits,” which a profile about Doug and his long-running businesses revealed in 2017 (Kylie and her twin were in middle school at the time). The Florida Keys website, which published the feature piece, also revealed that Kylie and her twin often bussed tables “when they need[ed] extra spending money.”

1. Kylie encouraged JoJo to come out!

JoJo subtly came out with a TikTok to Lady Gaga‘s LGBTQ anthem “Born This Way,” but didn’t officially confirm the news until posting a photo of a T-shirt from her cousin that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” on Jan. 22. While appearing on the Feb. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the dancing and singing sensation revealed how her girlfriend — who was still a mystery at the time — played a role in this big reveal.

“One day I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend — this was the day after I posted the ‘Born This Way’ TikTok — and I was on FaceTime with her, and we were just talking about it, and talking about all the love that came in and we were both like, ‘Technically, I still haven’t confirmed it’,” Jojo told Jimmy Fallon. “So I was like, ‘I kinda just want to post this picture on my real Story,’ and she was super encouraging. She was like, ‘Do it!’ And I was like, ‘All right,’ and I did it.”