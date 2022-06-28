Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Break Up After Less Than 2 Years Of Dating

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have called it quits, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source confirmed on June 28 that the Barry star, 44, and the Pitch Perfect actress, 36, broke up. Bill and Anna started dating sometime after they worked together on their 2019 Disney Christmas flick Noelle. They first met when Anna hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014.

The former couple never publicly confirmed their relationship while they were together. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022, Bill cited his three daughters (Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7) for why he keeps his personal life private. “They just want me to be their dad,” he said of his girls, who he shares with his ex-wife Maggie Carey. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

In January 2022, a source told People that Bill and Anna had been dating ”quietly for over a year.” They apparently had an easy time keeping their romance under wraps. “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” the source shared. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Before Anna, Bill was in a short-lived relationship with actress Rachel Bilson. They were first spotted together at the Golden Globes in January 2020 but had called it quits six months later. The Emmy Award winner was married to his ex-wife Maggie, who is a film director, from 2006 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Anna dated Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013. The Twilight actress was then in a quiet years-long relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson who she met on her film Drinking Buddies in 2014. It’s unclear when they broke up.