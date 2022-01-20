Anna Kendrick Reportedly ‘Quietly Dating’ SNL’s Bill Hader For Over a Year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader may be the next match in comedy heaven as they reportedly got together after starring in ‘Noelle’ together.

Bill Hader, 43, is the next Saturday Night Live star to get lucky in love as he is reportedly in a relationship with Anna Kendrick, 36. They have allegedly been dating”quietly for over a year,” a source told People. They first met when the Pitch Perfect actress hosted SNL in 2014. They reunited in 2019 to film the Disney Christmas flick Noelle in 2019, “but they got together well after the movie.”

For those wondering how the couple managed to stay under wraps for long, it supposedly wasn’t that difficult. “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” added the source. Most importantly, their relationship seems to be thriving. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy,” the source continued.

The Trainwreck actor’s split with Rachel Bilson was one of the biggest breakups of 2020 even though their relationship was rather short-lived. They were first spotted together at the Golden Globes in January but had called it quits six months later in July 2020. Prior to his brief stint with Rachel, he was married to American film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018.

The Twilight actress has also dated within the entertainment industry. She was in a relationship with Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright which lasted from 2009 to 2013. She moved on to cinematographer Ben Richardson when they worked on her film Drinking Buddies in 2014. Like her alleged current relationship with Bill, she had kept her relationship with Ben under wraps for years. Anna seemed to trick her fans as they were said to be still linked in 2021. However, if she and Bill have been dating for over a year, that may not have been the case.

Anna had fond memories from working on Noelle aside from growing closer to Bill. She played Santa’s daughter in the film and strangely enough, it was an aspect of her character that she could relate to. “My dad played Santa Claus at the Christmas fair every year so I immediately was like it would be pretty freaking cute for me to be Santa’s daughter when I am Santa’s daughter, basically. When people meet him, I describe him as a Santa Claus type,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was kind of like a really sweet connection that I had to having Santa as a dad,” she added.