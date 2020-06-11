Anna Kendrick Clarifies Comment About Being ‘Miserable’ On ‘Twilight’ Set: It’s A ‘Dumb Joke’

Anna Kendrick took to Twitter after some fans were surprised when she referred to filming ‘Twilight’ as ‘miserable,’ reminding the dedicated fandom that she was talking about the ‘cold weather’ and not the set’s atmosphere.

Anna Kendrick clarified what she meant when she referred to filming 2008’s Twilight as “miserable” during the breakdown of her career video for Vanity Fair. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Twitter on June 10, replying to a headline that referenced Anna’s time on the set and her quote from the video. “Oh. I thought we stopped doing this ‘actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway’ sh*t in like 2014. U okay hun?” Anna tweeted.

In the initial video, the Pitch Perfect star recollected on her time filming in Portland, OR, where the weather definitely put a damper on how much she and her fellow cast members were able to enjoy the experience. “I just remember being so cold and miserable,” Anna revealed. “And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,’” she jested.

Of course, there was no seriousness to Anna’s phrasing, as the comedic actress went on to say that filming the second movie, Twilight: New Moon, was a far better experience. “The second movie, for whatever reason the weather wasn’t quite as intense and I think that’s sort of where we all got to know each other a little bit better,” Anna said, recalling the warmer atmosphere on set. She also quipped that the films “all sort of blended into one at some point, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating — they’re really weird, right?’”

Anna starred as Jessica Stanely, Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) high school pal, in the film franchise. During her time filming the 2009 sequel, Anna also starred in the Jason Reitman film Up In the Air opposite George Clooney. Anna went on to earn her very first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film. But the Twilight movies definitely hold a special place in the actress’s heart, encompassing nearly five years of filming.

“Although, it was also kind of bonding,” Anna recalled of the first film. “There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.” Anna currently stars in the HBO Max series Love Life.