Anna Kendrick Reveals She Was ‘Miserable’ Filming ‘Twilight’: It Was Like A ‘Hostage Situation

Anna Kendrick was no fan of filming the 2008 mega-hit ‘Twilight.’ She likened the experience to ‘traumatic event, such as ‘surviving a hostage situation.’

Actress Anna Kendrick is spilling some serious tea about being part of the mega-hit Twilight film franchise. Not only was she sure she’d never get cast in the original film, when she did she was absolutely miserable. Anna made the comments while discussing her career with Vanity Fair in a new video. The 34-year-old says her experience filming the original 2008 Twilight movie was like a traumatic “bonding event” among the cast, similar to “people who survive a hostage situation.” Though it seems that the weather in rainy Oregon played a major factor in her feelings. You can check out Anna’s comments at the 3:04 mark in the above video.

“The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable,” Anna revealed. “And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'” she snarked.

“Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life,” Anna laughed, adding her trademark sense of humor. She played Jessica Stanley in the franchise, the best friend to Kristen Stewart‘s character of Bella.

Fortunately, the rest of Anna’s Twilight experiences weren’t so traumatic. “The second movie, for whatever reason the weather wasn’t quite as intense and I think that’s sort of where we all got to know each other a little bit better,” Anna said of her cast-mates. She then joked that the films “all sort of blended into one at some point, because my whole job was to just go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating. They’re really weird, right?'”

Anna then dished about her appearance in the final Twilight film, although she actually first referenced the third movie, Breaking Dawn Part 1 (she wasn’t kidding about the movies blending into one for her). “I was in the fourth movie. It was a wedding scene. Again I’m like ‘These people are so weird,” she laughed.

Anna added about the actual finale, Breaking Dawn Part 2, “You’re in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everybody. I get to come in and work for a week or two and everybody else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like ‘Guys, we did it! Its over!'” Anna said, raising her hands in the air in triumph. Anna has since gone on to star in the Pitch Perfect franchise and provided a lead voice in the two Trolls animated films.