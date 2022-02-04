‘Barry’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, & What We Know So Far

Fans have been waiting years for ‘Barry’ to return on HBO. Here’s everything we know, so far, about season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series.

A new season of HBO’s Barry is on the horizon. Bill Hader‘s award-winning dark comedy series is returning soon for a third season. It’s been nearly 3 years since season 2, so fans are very excited for Barry to back. For those that don’t know, Barry follows marine-turned-hitman Barry Berkman (Bill) who tries to leave behind his criminal past by pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles. The TV show was created by Bill, 43, as well as Alec Berg, and originally premiered in March 2018. It’s earned rave reviews from critics and won numerous Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill twice.

Season 2 of Barry ended with a major cliffhanger. Barry’s acting teacher/mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) finally learned from Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) that Barry had murdered his girlfriend, Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome). Barry vowed to kill Fuches, his former hitman boss, and went on a murderous rampage that left over a dozen criminals dead. After hiding his true identity for so long, Barry finally exposed his criminal self. It was an epic finale that set the stage for season 3. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of Barry.

Barry Season 3 Release Date



Sadly, Barry season 3 still doesn’t have an exact release date. In Dec. 2021, HBO officially confirmed that the show will return sometime in 2022, but the network hasn’t said which month. The previous seasons premiered in March, so a Spring 2022 premiere date is likely for season 3. The show is expected to air weekly on HBO and HBO Max once it returns.

Barry was officially renewed for a third season in April 2019, during the airing of season 2. Filming on season 3 began in March 2020, but was shut down immediately because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill discussed the COVID-related delays on Late Night With Seth Meyers in January 2021. “The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes one and two of season 3, and we were ready to go. And then it all got shut down,” he said. “Season 3 is completely written, ready to go, and during this time we actually wrote season 4. So we have both of those done. We are just waiting until we can start shooting again.” While the show hasn’t been officially renewed for a fourth season, Casey Bloys, CCO of HBO and HBO Max, said in Feb. 2021 that it’s a “safe bet” Barry gets picked up again.

Production on Barry season 3 officially resumed in August 2021, according to Entertainment Weekly. HBO tweeted a photo of Henry, 76, and Bill smiling together back on set at the time.

Time for another hit.#BarryHBO is back in production for season 3. pic.twitter.com/fdKGBtSaIl — HBO (@HBO) August 9, 2021

Barry Season 3 Cast and Crew

We already know that Bill and Henry are back as Barry and Gene, respectively, for season 3. Stephen, 70, is also a slam dunk to return as the villainous Fuches. Other main characters that should be back for season 3 are Barry’s acting classmate and girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and Chechen mafia member NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).

We also might see the return of some of Gene’s acting students like Natalie (D’Arcy Carden), Sasha (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Jermaine (Darrell Britt-Gibson), and Eric (Andy Carey), as well as Gene’s estranged son Leo (Andrew Leeds). While most of the mafia was killed by Barry in the season 2 finale, Cristobal (Michael Irby) survived, so he should be back for season 3. No new characters have been confirmed by HBO yet, but there’s still time for that to happen.

The countdown is on to Barry season 3!