Nina Dobrev Slams Anti-Abortion Laws As She Slays In A String Bikini: ‘My Body My Choice’

Nina Dobrev is rocking a new bikini! But this time, it carries a message. The Flatliners actress, 33, took to Instagram to share a stunning two-piece swimsuit pic, alongside a serious caption. “My body my choice,” she wrote next to the sunny June 27 pic. In the photo, Nina stunned in a navy blue and white striped string bikini as she performed a euphoric leap on the sand — while holding a pink cocktail! The words were a pointed dig at the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

Some of Nina’s 25.6M followers on the social media platform took to the comments section to echo her sentiment. “Our bodies should not be in the hands of politicians !!” commented one follower, while another wrote “LOUDER FOR THE ONES IN THE BACK.” “Thank you for using your platform and story to help share resources and information about important things like this,” read a longer comment. “No one should be making decisions about our bodies except for ourselves!!!!!”

The latest pic was taken in the Maldives, where the Never Cry Werewolf star has been vacationing with boyfriend Shaun White in the Maldives and elsewhere — and of course, showing off an impressive collection of swimwear. “Schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat” she wrote in a June 20 post, showcasing a red bikini and a pic on a jet ski alongside Shaun.

The couple seems to be getting closer and closer, as they’ve been on several romantic vacations since Shaun stepped away from snowboarding after the conclusion of the 2022 Bejing Olympics. A source close to the famous couple opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this year when they visited Costa Rica.

“Nina and Shaun are closer than ever and having Nina‘s support while he was in Beijing meant the world to Shaun,” the friend told HL. “He knows Nina is so loyal and compassionate, and this trip to Costa Rica only deepened their connection. They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards. They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.” And they have future potential.

“Nina feels like Shaun is still so young and that the possibilities are endless at this point,” the source continued. “She’s completely confident that he’ll make the right choice for himself whatever he ends up doing and she’s blown away by all of his accomplishments already.”