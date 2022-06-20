Nina Dobrev Jet Skis In Red Bikini With Boyfriend Shawn White In Maldives: Photos

Nina Dobrev is enjoying having time with boyfriend Shaun White in the Maldives! The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, posted pics and videos of her serene vacation to Instagram on Monday, June 20, with the caption, “schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat.” And she looks to be doing just that! She’s pictured slaying in a bright red bikini while enjoying the crystal-clear water at a jaw-droppingly beautiful resort. She also appeared to be enjoying a salad, putting her arm around a friend, riding a bike, and joyously rocking a life vest while jet skiing with Shaun!

Some of Nina’s 25.6 million followers took to the comments section to share their reactions. “HOW LONG IS THIS VACATION?!” asked comedian Adam Devine, possibly alluding to the fact that Nina and Shaun were seen in Costa Rica in March — on that trip, the gorgeous Final Girls star rocked a white bikini. They also visited Greece in April. In the months following Shaun’s final trip to the Olympics, the adorable couple seem to be getting even more serious. A source close to the couple opened up about their commitment to each other in March.

“Nina and Shaun are closer than ever and having Nina‘s support while he was in Beijing meant the world to Shaun,” the friend told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows Nina is so loyal and compassionate, and this trip to Costa Rica only deepened their connection. They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards. They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.” They continued, saying that Nina is impressed by the 35-year-old, 3-time Olympic gold medalist, and glad that he’s taking some time to relax.

“Nina feels like Shaun is still so young and that the possibilities are endless at this point,” the source continued. She’s completely confident that he’ll make the right choice for himself whatever he ends up doing and she’s blown away by all of his accomplishments already. Nina loves that Shaun is taking some time for self-care and to just relax for a bit and enjoy the fruit of his hard work. Nina expects that Shaun will absolutely work again, whether that be returning to the snow or not, she has his back completely.”