Shaun White & Nina Dobrev ‘Discussed’ Marriage & Kids: Their Relationship Is The ‘Real Deal’

Nina and Shaun have thought about their future and what their plans are for marriage and kids, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY!

As Nina Dobrev and Shaun White‘s romance continues to blossom, the Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic snowboarder have “definitely discussed” settling down. A source close to the pair, who were first linked in 2019, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed where the lovebirds’ relationship stands amid returning home from their latest romantic getaway to Costa Rica.

“Nina and Shaun are closer than ever and having Nina‘s support while he was in Beijing meant the world to Shaun,” a friend close to the stars said. “He knows Nina is so loyal and compassionate, and this trip to Costa Rica only deepened their connection. They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards. They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.”

"Nina has been having an amazing time with Shaun these past few weeks. Of course, Shaun discussed the idea of retiring with Nina before making any public announcements. Nina let Shaun know she's completely on board with whatever decision he makes and that she's proud of him no matter what," the insider continued. The Degrassi star recently surprised Shaun with a trip to Costa Rica after announcing his retirement following his final Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Nina feels like Shaun is still so young and that the possibilities are endless at this point. She's completely confident that he'll make the right choice for himself whatever he ends up doing and she's blown away by all of his accomplishments already. Nina expects that Shaun will absolutely work again, whether that be returning to the snow or not, she has his back completely."