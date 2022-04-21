Nina Dobrev Rocks Short Shorts While Linking Arms With Shaun White In Greece: Photos

The pro snowboarder paid a visit to his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev, as she works on her new movie 'The Bricklayer' in Greece.

By:
April 21, 2022 9:18AM EDT
nina dobrev, shaun white
There’s nothing like having nice weather on a day off! Nina Dobrev stunned as she sported short-shorts while out for a walk with her boyfriend Shaun White in Greece. The actress sported a pair of denim short shorts and a white top while out for the afternoon walk. She linked arms with her beau, as they enjoyed a sweet, sunny day together.

Nina and Shaun are all smiles while out for a stroll in Greece. (BACKGRID)

Other than her denim shorts, Nina, 33, sported a white top and a watching pair of sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Shaun, 35, rocked a white, striped-button down with a pair of black pants and white shoes, while he carried a bag and a camera (undoubtedly enjoying some of Greece’s many beautiful sights). Other than linking arms, the couple were also seen stopping to take a sweet selfie together, with Nina cuddling up close to her boyfriend.

While Shaun’s visit to Greece seemed like an easygoing trip for both of them, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair have chatted about bringing their relationship to the next level. “They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards. They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal,” they said.

The couple discussing future plans should come as no surprise, especially after Nina wrote a lengthy Instagram post explaining how she was in “awe” of her boyfriend. “I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become,” she wrote, as the snowboarder finished his Olympic run.

Nina cuddled up to Shaun to take a selfie together. (BACKGRID)

Nina’s been in Greece working on her new movie The Bricklayer, which she stars in alongside The Dark Knight actor Aaron Eckhart. The movie is a crime thriller. The plot description says that “Someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible,” per IMDb. 

