Nina Dobrev Slays In Fendi One-Piece Swimsuit While Lounging With Shaun White – Photos

Nina Dobrev showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a sexy Fendi one-piece while tanning by the pool with Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shaun White, looked adorable when they suntanned by the pool while on vacation. The 33-year-old looked gorgeous in a scoop-neck, one-piece Fendi swimsuit while Shaun rocked a tan Fendi bathing suit.

Nina posted three photos with the caption, “accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica.” She rocked a plunging brown scoop-neck one-piece with a straw hat that had a thick black band and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Shaun matched Nina in a tan and white Fendi logo swimsuit. They looked adorable as they lounged on a beach chair. In the first photo, they looked at each other smiling and in the second photo, Nina was smiling while Shaun had his finger up to his mouth as if he was whispering.

In the third photo, Shaun jokingly pulled Nina’s top down while peeking at her as she laughed at him in a hilarious photo.

Nina has been having a fabulous time while on vacation and just the other day she wore an amazing, bright red one-piece. The swimsuit featured thick straps and a low-cut neckline that had a cutout on the chest. She styled her look with a cool yellow patterned headwrap and oversized sunnies.

In another post from her trip, Nina got a mud mask treatment at a spa when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny white bikini. The two-piece featured a straight top with matching cheeky bottoms.

Another one of our favorite looks from her on the trip was the one-shoulder asymmetrical green one-piece that she wore while swimming in a hot tub.