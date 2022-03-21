Fashion

Nina Dobrev Slays In Fendi One-Piece Swimsuit While Lounging With Shaun White – Photos

nina dobrev
BROADIMAGE/MEGA
Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones hits the beach in a Balenciaga swimsuit after a shopping spree with the rapper in Miami. It wasn't too long ago on this very same beach that ex-girlfriend Julia Fox wore the same Balenciaga design, except hers said Miami while Chaney's says Paris. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832021_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. 20 Oct 2021 Pictured: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA797893_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid channels her inner Bond girl as she showcases a new 007 themed designer collection. Bella, 25, stars in the MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule features a sleek black and metallic palette and features swimwear, T-shirts and bags and accessories. Bella said: "I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.” She stars with model Cindy Bruna. The campaign was shot on location at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas - the same destination seen in the 007 film Casino Royale. The brand said: "The MMK x 007 partnership centers on the glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand. Featuring an all-new black and gold Signature logo print, the product capsule brings to life the sophistication and timeless appeal of the Bond films." Editorial usage. Credit - Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 12 Oct 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795716_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Nina Dobrev showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a sexy Fendi one-piece while tanning by the pool with Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shaun White, looked adorable when they suntanned by the pool while on vacation. The 33-year-old looked gorgeous in a scoop-neck, one-piece Fendi swimsuit while Shaun rocked a tan Fendi bathing suit.

Nina posted three photos with the caption, “accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica.” She rocked a plunging brown scoop-neck one-piece with a straw hat that had a thick black band and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Shaun matched Nina in a tan and white Fendi logo swimsuit. They looked adorable as they lounged on a beach chair. In the first photo, they looked at each other smiling and in the second photo, Nina was smiling while Shaun had his finger up to his mouth as if he was whispering.

In the third photo, Shaun jokingly pulled Nina’s top down while peeking at her as she laughed at him in a hilarious photo.

Related Gallery

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev: See Photos Of The Couple

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White playng volleyball with friends in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695815_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Surf is up for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White making the best out of the waves as the couple were having fun bodyboarding in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695817_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Nina has been having a fabulous time while on vacation and just the other day she wore an amazing, bright red one-piece. The swimsuit featured thick straps and a low-cut neckline that had a cutout on the chest. She styled her look with a cool yellow patterned headwrap and oversized sunnies.

In another post from her trip, Nina got a mud mask treatment at a spa when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny white bikini. The two-piece featured a straight top with matching cheeky bottoms.

Another one of our favorite looks from her on the trip was the one-shoulder asymmetrical green one-piece that she wore while swimming in a hot tub.