Nina Dobrev Covers Her Body In Clay While Wearing White Bikini On Spa Day

Nina Dobrev revealed her flawless figure as she covered her entire body in clay while relaxing at the spa in Costa Rica with boyfriend, Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev, 33, was nearly unrecognizable in a series of new snapshots. The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries alum covered her entire face and body in clay while enjoying a relaxing day at the spa. Nina showed off her flawless physique in a simple white bikini while happily posing for photos.

“Ever wonder what Clay Aiken’s up to? I think about him all the time…,” she jokingly captioned the post while covered head to toe in clay. Nina shared several stunning images from inside the wellness center located within the Hacienda AltaGracia resort in Costa Rica.

The Degrassi star swept her silky chestnut tresses back in a high bun with not a single fly-away in sight. Her sculpted abs and long bronzed legs were on full display in the Instagram photos she shared. Nina completed her low-key look with a thin gold wristwatch, a few delicate rings, and a pair of dainty gold hoops.

Nina and her Olympian snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White, 35, have been soaking up the sun while enjoying a romantic getaway in Costa Rica. The lovebirds have been documenting their vacation for followers via social media. Shaun took to Instagram and also shared a short video while relaxing with Nina at the spa.

“Ooh, what a spa!” Shaun began in the video while filming himself. He panned the lens around the room and Nina could be seen lounging while undergoing a spa treatment. “Hiiii,” Nina softly said to the camera while waving.

Meanwhile, Nina is the queen of content and she knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Just one day earlier, she cozied up to Shaun while posing for an adorable selfie together. The actress looked beautiful as ever in a red bikini with her hair swept back in a colorful scarf. The happy couple shared a sweet kiss together. “Shit, if this is what #RetiredLife looks like… should i retire too?” she captioned the post.