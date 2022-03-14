Nina Dobrev Rocks A Red Bikini & Kisses Shaun White In Costa Rica – Sexy Photos

Nina Dobrev sizzled in a red bikini as she and her boyfriend Shaun White shared a steamy kiss for the camera just after the snowboarder’s retirement.

Nina Dobrev brought the heat to Costa Rica in some sexy snaps. Nina sizzled in a red bikini as she posed for selfies with her shirtless boyfriend Shaun White. The Vampire Diaries actress rocked a colorful knotted headband and hexagonal sunglasses as they smiled sweetly for a selfie in one pic. They leaned in for a steamy kiss in the second pic.

She also commented on Shaun’s recent retirement, writing that “if this is #RetiredLife … should i retire too?” She showed off another hot look from her trip on Friday. The actress rocked a white bandeau bikini top with matching bikini bottoms as she posed beside a stunning vista. She completed the outfit with an oversized plaid shirt, most likely Shaun’s, and a sun hat. She also shared snaps of her and Shaun relaxing at their stunning resort.

The snowboarder is very freshly-retired as he just competed in his last-ever Olympic games in February 2022. Even though he got fourth place and took a tumble on the pipe, he still ended his final competition in stride. No one is prouder of Shaun than his girlfriend Nina. On the day of his final Olympic run, she shared a heartfelt message congratulating him for all his accomplishments. “I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY,” she wrote.”

“I couldn’t be more proud,” she continued. “Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily. The actress wasn’t able to travel to Beijing for the Olympics due to COVID restrictions but as evidenced by the post, she did everything she could to show support from home.

Additionally, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife how much cares about him after a little under two years into their relationship.“When Nina first started dating Shaun, he had already accomplished so much in his lifetime. And she loves Shaun with all her heart but she would never keep him from continuing to follow his dream,” the insider said. “Nina couldn’t be more proud of Shaun and she is in awe of his talent.”