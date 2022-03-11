See Pics

Nina Dobrev Stuns In White Bikini On Luxurious Vacay In Costa Rica: Photo

Nina Dobrev
The actress flaunted her toned abs as she enjoyed a tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev turned up the heat during a tropical getaway to Costa Rica. The Vampire Diaries star, 33, flaunted her fabulous figure in a tiny white bikini in snaps posted to her Instagram on Friday (March 11). The photo album (below) included pics of the luxury hotel where she enjoyed amazing views and an infinity pool alongside her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. Nina captioned the adorable shots, “pura vita.”

Daring to impress, the gorgeous actress looked every inch a swimsuit model as she posed and preened in her barely-there bikini. Her toned abs and fit physique took center stage while the tropical setting provided the picture-perfect background. She set off the beach-ready look with a wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses and a set of designer sandals. In one shot, Nina was all smiles as she cozied up to Shaun. In another, the athlete was shirtless lounging in a chair, showing off his six pack.

Meanwhile, Nina was an all-star girlfriend during Shaun’s fifth and final Olympics this year in Beijing. While she couldn’t attend the Winter Games in person, a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of the competitions that she would be proudly watching from home. “When Nina first started dating Shaun, he had already accomplished so much in his lifetime. And she loves Shaun with all her heart but she would never keep him from continuing to follow his dream,” the insider said. “Nina couldn’t be more proud of Shaun and she is in awe of his talent.”

Nina proved she had her eyes glued to the TV set while Shaun took on the halfpipe, as she consistently shared her love and support on social media. “By your side every step of the way,” she captioned a snap of herself decked out in Team U.S.A. gear after the Opening Ceremonies. And after the superstar athlete failed to medal in his event, Nina pumped up the encouragement by posting a snap of Shaun on the snowboard hill with the caption, “I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY.”

 