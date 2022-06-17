Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe, age, Blasts Potential Overturn Of Roe v. Wade In Bikini: ‘My Body, My Choice’

Phoebe Gates, 19, has both a string bikini and a message. The daughter of billionaire Bill Gates, 66, and Melinda Gates, 57, took to social media on Thursday to share both. “I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it,” she captioned a stunning Instagram pic of herself wearing a white string bikini. “Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies.”

Phoebe looked radiant in the full-body photo, which she titled “My Body My Choice.” The Stanford student wore her brunette hair down and rocked a glam makeup look. Her toenails were painted red. The post included two additional slides with information from the Bans Off Our Bodies official site. Phoebe’s been seen all over lately — at her most recent outing to the Time 100 Gala on June 8, she stunned in a sparkly pink Fendi x Versace slip dress alongside her famous dad. Back in April, the newly single father and Phoebe were seen enjoying dinner at Nobu in Manhattan.

The increasingly visible Phoebe is the youngest of Bill and Melinda’s three highly accomplished children, including medical student Jennifer Gates, 26, and staunch feminist Rory Gates, 23. Phoebe’s principled outlook (and stunning good looks) were likely influenced by her parents, as she took to Instagram in May 2019 to pay tribute to her mom.

“Happy mother’s day to the best mom a girl could ask for,” she captioned a throwback pic of Melinda with all three Gates children. “You are inspiration not only to me but to girls all around the world. Thank you for all always having my back and for being there for me at my worst. I love you endlessly.”