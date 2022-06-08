Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe, 19, Is So Grown Up In Gorgeous Fendace Gown At Time 100 Gala

Phoebe Gates, 19, was a gorgeous sight to see on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala on June 8! The teen showed up to the star-studded event with her dad, Bill Gates, 66, and wore an incredible silver Fendace gown with gold top straps. She added flattering matching jewelry, which included dangling earrings and necklace, and clear strappy heels.

Her long dark hair was down and parted in the middle and she added glowing makeup that brought out some of her best features. Bill also looked great in a black tuxedo and black shoes, and looked proud as he smiled while posing with Phoebe. The beauty also posed by herself when she stepped away from the Microsoft founder for a moment and proved she’s as comfortable as can be in front of cameras.

In addition to Phoebe and Bill, other stars that showed up to the Time 100 Gala in some of their best outfits included Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried, Miranda Lambert, Dwyane Wade, Zendaya, and J Balvin. The event, which honors various influential people in all kinds of industries, was held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Phoebe and Bill’s latest appearance at the Time event isn’t the first time we’ve seen them out and about together. The father and daughter bonded during a dinner at Nobu in Manhattan on Apr. 15 and were photographed outside the restaurant. Like at the gala, she showed off a stylish outfit then, but of course, it was more casual. The look included a black mini dress that had bedazzled embroidery and she carried a cute pink purse that added to it perfectly.

Phoebe is one of Bill and his ex-wife Melinda Gates‘ three children. Her siblings are sister Jennifer, 26, and brother Rory, 23. When she’s not spending time with her family, she’s studying at Stanford University, where she’s expected to graduate in 2025.