Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe, 19, Is So Grown Up In Gorgeous Fendace Gown At Time 100 Gala

Phoebe Gates posed with her father, Bill Gates, on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala as she donned a metallic silver look with epic matching jewelry.

By:
June 8, 2022 11:48PM EDT
Bill Gates, Phoebe Gates
View gallery
Zendaya attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York 2022 TIME100 Gala, New York, United States - 08 Jun 2022
Thomas Sadoski, left, and Amanda Seyfried attend the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York 2022 TIME100 Gala, New York, United States - 08 Jun 2022
Amanda Seyfried attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York 2022 TIME100 Gala, New York, United States - 08 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Phoebe Gates, 19, was a gorgeous sight to see on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala on June 8! The teen showed up to the star-studded event with her dad, Bill Gates, 66, and wore an incredible silver Fendace gown with gold top straps. She added flattering matching jewelry, which included dangling earrings and necklace, and clear strappy heels.

Bill Gates, Phoebe Gates
Bill and Phoebe Gates at the Time 100 Gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Her long dark hair was down and parted in the middle and she added glowing makeup that brought out some of her best features. Bill also looked great in a black tuxedo and black shoes, and looked proud as he smiled while posing with Phoebe. The beauty also posed by herself when she stepped away from the Microsoft founder for a moment and proved she’s as comfortable as can be in front of cameras.

Phoebe Gates
Phoebe Gates poses by herself on the red carpet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition to Phoebe and Bill, other stars that showed up to the Time 100 Gala in some of their best outfits included Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried, Miranda Lambert, Dwyane Wade, Zendaya, and J Balvin. The event, which honors various influential people in all kinds of industries, was held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Phoebe and Bill’s latest appearance at the Time event isn’t the first time we’ve seen them out and about together. The father and daughter bonded during a dinner at Nobu in Manhattan on Apr. 15 and were photographed outside the restaurant. Like at the gala, she showed off a stylish outfit then, but of course, it was more casual. The look included a black mini dress that had bedazzled embroidery and she carried a cute pink purse that added to it perfectly.

Phoebe is one of Bill and his ex-wife Melinda Gatesthree children. Her siblings are sister Jennifer, 26, and brother Rory, 23. When she’s not spending time with her family, she’s studying at Stanford University, where she’s expected to graduate in 2025.

More From Our Partners

ad