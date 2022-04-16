Bill Gates Bonds With Gorgeous Daughter Phoebe, 19, Over Dinner At Nobu In NYC: Photos

Bill Gates is one proud papa! The 66-year-old Microsoft billionaire was spotted on a dinner date with the youngest of his three children, daughter Phoebe, in New York City on Friday (April 15). The adorable pair were all smiles taking in a late sushi dinner at celeb hotspot Nobu in Manhattan.

Dressed quite casually in an all-grey ensemble, including sweater, pants and shoes, Bill looked overjoyed to be spending some quality time with his baby girl. Phoebe, meanwhile, looked like a fledgling fashionista with her darling black mini dress featuring bedazzled embroidery. A tiny, pink sequin handbag was strapped around her chest, as she rocked a slew of sparkling diamond earrings. Phoebe topped off the stylish look with a light pink blazer and box fresh sneakers.

Phoebe is currently studying a student at Stanford University and is expected to graduate in 2025. She has also studied dance, specifically ballet, at The School of American Ballet and the famous Juilliard School. In between all the academia, Phoebe fortunately finds time to unwind, as she posted a hilarious video of herself dancing with her dad at home during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. “This is my dad, he’s been working a lot but we get some time together to goof off,” she wrote alongside the clip. “We hope everyone is staying safe and that our horrible dancing gave you a good laugh.”

Along with Phoebe, Bill shares daughter Jennifer, 25, and son Rory, 21, with his ex-wife Melinda Gates. After nearly three decades of marriage, the couple revealed they were going their separate ways in a joint statement posted to Twitter on May 3, 2021. “After a Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement read. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the [Gates] foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.”