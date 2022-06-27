Khloe Kardashian Mocks Kim’s Private Parts After She Widened ‘Vagina Area’ Of SKIMS For Her

Khloe Kardashian, 38, thinks something is weird about how Kim Kardashian decided to style her lady bits in a recent photo, and she has no problem calling it out. On June 25, Kim, 41, and Khloe’s momager, Kris Jenner, 66, shared promotional photos (seen here) of Kim modeling her new SKIMS sleepwear set, which consists of short shorts and a super cropped tank. The first set had beautiful monarch butterflies attached to the front crotch area of the shorts, and the decor threw Khloe off. “Why are there butterflies on her [cat],” she commented.

The blunt comment had fans in a tizzy and several decided to share their opinions of the meaning behind the butterflies. “Kim it’s showing where she wants to feel the butterflies,” one bold user wrote. “probably because she thinks of it as a ‘delicate flower,’” another person laughed. “cause Pete got that BDE,” a third commenter quipped.

Khloe’s question came just days after Kim shamelessly made comments about Khloe’s vagina when announcing her SKIMS bodysuit design update. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!! I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU,” the mother of four wrote on her Instagram Story on June 23. To conclude her post, she added the hashtag, “#TheKhloeKut”. In another slide, Kim said, “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry.”

The design revamp came after the Good American founder told Kim there wasn’t enough fabric in the crotch area of her SKIMS bodysuits on the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “You know how you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?” she asked Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, during a sibling dinner date. She continued on by saying there needs to be more fabric for girls who require a bit more coverage.

Shortly after the bold comment, Khloe took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous figure. “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!” she wrote alongside two boomerangs of herself posing in a teeny pink bikini from her brand. “GORGEOUS!!!!” Kris exclaimed under the post. Kim, however, did not like or comment on the sizzling snapshot.