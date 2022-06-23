Emma Roberts Holds Hands With New Man At Paris Fashion Week 5 Months After Split From Garrett Hedlund

Does Emma Roberts have a new man in her life? Five months after news broke of her split from Garrett Hedlund, the 31-year-old actress was seen holding hands with Hollywood agent Cade Hudson. Emma and Cade, 34, walked out of a MontBlanc party during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, June 23. The pair seemed very comfortable together as they walked arm-in-arm through the streets of the European city.

The Scream Queens star wore a black top and a black and white trench coat that was draped over her shoulders. She held onto a black clutch purse with one hand and used her other hand to grab ahold of her handsome beau. Emma also sported a pair of black heels. Cade, who has worked with superstars like Britney Spears, Ciara, and Heidi Klum, dressed in a black suit with a white button up and matching sneakers.

Emma was previously seen with Cade at Paris Hilton‘s star-studded wedding in Nov. 2021. Cade held Emma’s hand as they arrived to the event, which took place two months before news broke that the American Horror Story actress and Garrett, 37, had broken up after three years of dating. Emma has yet to confirm if she’s now dating Cade, but it sure seems like it.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs.

Emma and Garett’s split came as a shock to fans, especially since the couple share 1-year-old son Rhodes. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2022. The split appeared to have a big impact on Garrett, who was taken into custody in Tennessee, shortly after the breakup news broke, allegedly due to public intoxication. Though he was later released, this isn’t Garrett’s first reported brush with too much booze; he previously received a DUI in January 2020, after a head-on crash.