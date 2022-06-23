Emma Roberts Holds Hands With New Man At Paris Fashion Week 5 Months After Split From Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts left a MontBlanc party arm-in-arm with Hollywood agent Cade Hudson, the same man she attended Paris Hilton's wedding with in Nov. 2021.

June 23, 2022 12:56PM EDT
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts attends the HBO premiere of "Very Ralph," at the Paley Center for Media, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts leaving with a mysterious guy MontBlanc party during Paris Fashion Week. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871112_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts leaving with a mysterious guy MontBlanc party during Paris Fashion Week. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871112_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Does Emma Roberts have a new man in her life? Five months after news broke of her split from Garrett Hedlund, the 31-year-old actress was seen holding hands with Hollywood agent Cade Hudson. Emma and Cade, 34, walked out of a MontBlanc party during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, June 23. The pair seemed very comfortable together as they walked arm-in-arm through the streets of the European city.

Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson at Paris Fashion Week on June 23 (Photo: Spread Pictures / MEGA)

The Scream Queens star wore a black top and a black and white trench coat that was draped over her shoulders. She held onto a black clutch purse with one hand and used her other hand to grab ahold of her handsome beau. Emma also sported a pair of black heels. Cade, who has worked with superstars like Britney SpearsCiara, and Heidi Klum, dressed in a black suit with a white button up and matching sneakers.

Emma was previously seen with Cade at Paris Hilton‘s star-studded wedding in Nov. 2021. Cade held Emma’s hand as they arrived to the event, which took place two months before news broke that the American Horror Story actress and Garrett, 37, had broken up after three years of dating. Emma has yet to confirm if she’s now dating Cade, but it sure seems like it.

Cade Hudson & Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson at Paris Fashion Week on June 23 (Photo: Spread Pictures / MEGA)

Emma and Garett’s split came as a shock to fans, especially since the couple share 1-year-old son Rhodes. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2022. The split appeared to have a big impact on Garrett, who was taken into custody in Tennessee, shortly after the breakup news broke, allegedly due to public intoxication. Though he was later released, this isn’t Garrett’s first reported brush with too much booze; he previously received a DUI in January 2020, after a head-on crash.

