Emma Roberts Rocks Pink Bikini In Costa Rica Amid Split From BF Of 3 Years Garrett Hedlund — Photo

Endless summer! The ‘Scream Queens’ starlet looked flirty and fun as she posed in a beautiful kitchen donning retro, pink swimwear.

Emma Roberts, 31, looks like she’s dealing with independent life just fine, following news of her split from boyfriend of three years Garrett Hedlund, 37, in late Jan. 2022. Proving she was doing just swell, the American Horror Story actress and mother of one looked chic while relaxing in her bikini in a fun new Instagram, shared on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Emma turned her back to the camera to showcase her derriere, which was clad in a pink gingham swimsuit by swim brand Solid & Striped. Her crisp blonde locks hung down her back as she gazed into the distance while barefoot in a stunning kitchen. Another shot showed Emma laid out on a table with a gorgeous indoor pool in the background. The Nerve actress appeared to be in full zen mode, with her palms up and eyes closed mid-meditation. Still, the niece of Julia Roberts wasn’t taking herself too seriously. Joking about the seasons in the caption, Emma wrote, “It’s summer somewhere right?”

Emma’s chic getaway comes about a month after news broke of her and Garrett’s split on January 22. The couple, who share son Rhodes, 1, reportedly called it quits after enduring a rocky period in their relationship. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider told PEOPLE. Though neither Emma nor Garrett has yet to confirm the split themselves, the couple had been distant for several months. Emma was seen holding hands with Cade Hudson, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, at Paris Hilton‘s wedding in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Emma is loving the challenges of motherhood. She touched on her parenting philosophy in an interview with Tatler magazine in late Jan., explaining how she wants to raise a young man. “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman,” she said. “I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life.” She went on, “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”