See Pics

Emma Roberts Rocks Pink Bikini In Costa Rica Amid Split From BF Of 3 Years Garrett Hedlund — Photo

Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
News Editor

Endless summer! The ‘Scream Queens’ starlet looked flirty and fun as she posed in a beautiful kitchen donning retro, pink swimwear.

Emma Roberts, 31, looks like she’s dealing with independent life just fine, following news of her split from boyfriend of three years Garrett Hedlund, 37, in late Jan. 2022. Proving she was doing just swell, the American Horror Story actress and mother of one looked chic while relaxing in her bikini in a fun new Instagram, shared on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Emma turned her back to the camera to showcase her derriere, which was clad in a pink gingham swimsuit by swim brand Solid & Striped. Her crisp blonde locks hung down her back as she gazed into the distance while barefoot in a stunning kitchen. Another shot showed Emma laid out on a table with a gorgeous indoor pool in the background. The Nerve actress appeared to be in full zen mode, with her palms up and eyes closed mid-meditation. Still, the niece of Julia Roberts wasn’t taking herself too seriously. Joking about the seasons in the caption, Emma wrote, “It’s summer somewhere right?”

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts joked ‘It’s summer somewhere?’ while sharing a cute bikini snap on Instagram. (SplashNews.com)

Emma’s chic getaway comes about a month after news broke of her and Garrett’s split on January 22. The couple, who share son Rhodes, 1, reportedly called it quits after enduring a rocky period in their relationship. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider told PEOPLE. Though neither Emma nor Garrett has yet to confirm the split themselves, the couple had been distant for several months. Emma was seen holding hands with Cade Hudson, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, at Paris Hilton‘s wedding in November 2021.

Related Gallery

Emma Roberts -- Photos of the Actress

Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton‚Äôs lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating. Pictured: Emma Roberts,Cade Hudson Ref: SPL5274322 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts puts her growing baby bump on display as she does some shopping at Ikea. 18 Nov 2020 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715984_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Pregnant Emma Roberts gets some Xmas shopping done. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, Emma is loving the challenges of motherhood. She touched on her parenting philosophy in an interview with Tatler magazine in late Jan., explaining how she wants to raise a young man. “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman,” she said. “I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life.” She went on, “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”