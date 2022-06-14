Emma Roberts Is ‘Ready’ For ‘Scream Queens’ Reboot: I’m ‘Always’ Thinking About It

Emma Roberts revealed she wants to bring her character Chanel 'back to the screen,' six years after 'Scream Queens' premiered, in a new interview.

June 14, 2022 5:25PM EDT
Emma Roberts, 31, would love to revisit her character Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens. The actress admitted she’s all for starring in a reboot of the Ryan Murphy-created series, which lasted from 2015 until 2016. “I’m always thinking about ways we can bring Chanel back to the screen,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a video interview.

“I feel like I’m ready to have her rise again, but it’s not up to me,” she continued. “It’s funny ’cause that show is now so long ago and I sill see things coming up on my Instagram of people just kind of like loving it and doing TikToks and all that and it just makes me so happy that she’s really stood the test of time.”

In addition to Emma, Scream Queens featured a plethora of other impressive famous faces, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, John Stamos, Billie Lourd, Kirstie Alley, Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande. The plot of the show, which lasted for two seasons, was about a sorority, led by Emma’s character, that was dealing with a serial killer connected to a 20-year-old murder mystery. Although the show’s been cancelled since 2017, hopes for a revival were brought up when Ryan teased that he could be bringing it back to the screen, in an Instagram post in 2019.

Emma Roberts as Chanel in ‘Scream Queens.’ (Everett Collection)

In the post, he revealed that he, Emma, Lea, and Billie have thought about bringing the story back, possibly as a limited-series or movie, and asked who else fans would like to see come back. Since then, there’s been no official word on whether or not plans for a reboot are being seriously considered, but if and when they are, it’s clear to see who will be right there to continue from where they left off.

“I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now’s the time. I don’t actually know who’s in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen,” Emma also recently told ComicBook.com. “I’m so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down.”

