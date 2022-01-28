Emma Roberts Speaks Out On The Pressure To Match Aunt Julia Roberts’ Career

Emma Roberts is discussing the expectations put upon her to match her aunt, Julia Roberts’, career, and how she was able to ultimately do her ‘own thing.’

Although she grew up in the shadow of aunt Julia Roberts‘ acting career, Emma Roberts has paved a path all her own. Speaking with Tatler for the outlet’s March 2022 issue, Emma shared how she’s never actually felt the pressure to emulate her aunt’s career — despite what people may think. “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing,” Emma, 30, told the publication.

The mother-of-one, who began her career with family friendly movies and TV like Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous and 2007’s Nancy Drew, noted that she was excited to take on heavier/more serious roles as she grew older.

“My favorite parts have been ones that people don’t expect — when Ryan Murphy cast me in American Horror Story, for example. People saw me as this nice, teen girl and I couldn’t get older, edgier roles at the time,” said Emma. “He gave me that opportunity, and I’d love to do that for others.”

Further in the interview, the Scream Queens star shared how she remembered being on set for some of Julia’s movies like Erin Brockovich and America’s Sweethearts when she was little and how that experience shaped her. “I’d write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books,” she shared. “I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is ‘learn as you go,'”

Emma, who looked stunning in the spread for the publication, is likely happy to be more focused on her career these days since recently splitting from husband of three years Garrett Hedlund. The lovebirds broke up a few weeks ago after going through a rocky time in their relationship, according to multiple sources who spoke to PEOPLE. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” one of the insiders told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the couple for a statement