Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication After Split From Emma Roberts — Report

Garrett Hedlund is reportedly in custody after getting arrested in Franklin County, Tennessee over the weekend, just a few weeks after he split from his longtime love, Emma Roberts.

Garrett Hedlund, 37, apparently faced an arrest on Saturday night when he was intoxicated in public. The actor, who reportedly recently broke up with Emma Roberts, 30, is currently in custody after the arrest, which took place in Franklin County in Tennessee, and bond has been set at $2100, according to TMZ. It’s not clear whether or not he has posted it yet and a photo that the outlet is claiming to be his mug shot has been released.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Garrett’s rep for comment.

Garrett’s reported arrest comes just one day after he and Emma’s split made headlines. The former couple, who share one-year-old son Rhodes, reportedly separated a few weeks ago but neither of them have confirmed the news. They started dating in 2019 and just celebrated their son’s birthday last month.

Garrett’s latest reported arrest is not the only legal issue he’s facing right now. He’s also being sued for allegedly driving drunk in Jan. 2020. Back then, he was arrested for a DUI after he passed out and hit a Nissan carrying a woman and her three kids. He pled no contest to a DUI charge the following month and was placed on three years probation.

Since one of the conditions of probation is usually that no laws can be broken, Garrett’s latest reported arrest could become another issue for him, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Five days ago, Garrett joined Instagram and posted a black and white photo of himself sitting down and playing a guitar. He used the caption to promote his first single as a solo artist.

“Guess who finally joined Instagram 😉,” he wrote. “Been cookin’ somethin’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now I finally get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, “The Road,” comes out this Friday, 01/21!”

“Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you,” he added. “Until then, help me out and show ‘The Road’ some love by presaving it!”