Report

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication After Split From Emma Roberts — Report

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund
Featureflash Photo Agency/Kathy Hutchins
Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 31 Jul 2019
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs.Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett HedlundBACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund spotting kissing while out for a stroll in Boston with baby Rhodes. Their day included a visit to the Boston Public Library, sharing parenting duties by carrying Rhode's stroller down the stairs. Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emma Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund step out for some fresh air wearing matching white tees and blue jeans. The new parents walked to a local coffee shop near their Hollywood home and brought along their newborn son Rhodes.Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett HedlundBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Garrett Hedlund is reportedly in custody after getting arrested in Franklin County, Tennessee over the weekend, just a few weeks after he split from his longtime love, Emma Roberts.

Garrett Hedlund, 37, apparently faced an arrest on Saturday night when he was intoxicated in public. The actor, who reportedly recently broke up with Emma Roberts, 30, is currently in custody after the arrest, which took place in Franklin County in Tennessee, and bond has been set at $2100, according to TMZ. It’s not clear whether or not he has posted it yet and a photo that the outlet is claiming to be his mug shot has been released.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Garrett’s rep for comment.

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split a few weeks before his latest reported arrest. (Featureflash Photo Agency/Kathy Hutchins)

Garrett’s reported arrest comes just one day after he and Emma’s split made headlines. The former couple, who share one-year-old son Rhodes, reportedly separated a few weeks ago but neither of them have confirmed the news. They started dating in 2019 and just celebrated their son’s birthday last month.

Related Gallery

Emma Roberts -- Photos of the Actress

Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton‚Äôs lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating. Pictured: Emma Roberts,Cade Hudson Ref: SPL5274322 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts puts her growing baby bump on display as she does some shopping at Ikea. 18 Nov 2020 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715984_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Pregnant Emma Roberts gets some Xmas shopping done. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Garrett’s latest reported arrest is not the only legal issue he’s facing right now. He’s also being sued for allegedly driving drunk in Jan. 2020. Back then, he was arrested for a DUI after he passed out and hit a Nissan carrying a woman and her three kids. He pled no contest to a DUI charge the following month and was placed on three years probation.

Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts started dating in 2019. (SplashNews)

Since one of the conditions of probation is usually that no laws can be broken, Garrett’s latest reported arrest could become another issue for him, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Five days ago, Garrett joined Instagram and posted a black and white photo of himself sitting down and playing a guitar. He used the caption to promote his first single as a solo artist.

“Guess who finally joined Instagram 😉,” he wrote. “Been cookin’ somethin’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now I finally get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, “The Road,” comes out this Friday, 01/21!”

“Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you,” he added. “Until then, help me out and show ‘The Road’ some love by presaving it!”