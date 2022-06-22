Jennifer Lopez Rocks Silk Unbuttoned Shirt & Matching Pants While Flying On Private Jet: Watch

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous when she rocked a silk patterned shirt with matching pants as she hopped onto a private plane.

June 22, 2022 3:41PM EDT
jennifer lopez
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she jetted off on a private plane wearing a stunning silk outfit. The 53-year-old posted a video to her Instagram wearing a white silk button-down shirt that was left open, styled with a pair of matching trousers and hot pink accessories.

JLo posted the video with the caption, “Travels,” as she boarded the private plane to the song “First Class” by Jack Harlow. In the video, JLo rocked a long-sleeve silky white Nahmias Hummingbird shirt that was left unbuttoned, and she styled the collared shirt with the matching cropped, straight-leg trousers.

JLo accessorized her two-piece set with a hot pink Valentino One Stud Bag Colour Blossom, oversized pink Quay Chain Reaction Sunglasses, sky-high Gucci White Platform Pumps, and gold Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoop Earrings.

Jennifer has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, just the other day she wore a white Loveshackfancy Niko Lace and Eyelet Maxi Dress with a tan Brunello Cucinelli Crochet-Design Long-Sleeve Cardigan on top and a pair of Gucci Platform Wedges.

Meanwhile, she recently attended the L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala when she wore a skintight David Koma Plexi-Embellished Polo Mini Dress. The silver sequin dress featured a collar and a super short hem, which she styled with black fishnet tights and crystal and black platform heels.

Even when JLo isn’t dressed to the nines she still manages to look fabulous and the other day she headed to a workout when she wore a cropped white sweatshirt and bright, neon green leggings. JLo rocked the neon green Niyama Sol Neon Flutter Barefoot Leggings which retail for $92. She styled the high-waisted, patterned leggings with a white Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Stone ($68), and a neon yellow Hermes Kelly Bag

