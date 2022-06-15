Jennifer Lopez Rocked A Crop Top & Neon Leggings & You Can Shop Her Exact Pants Under $100

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous & fit when she wore a cropped white sweatshirt with neon green leggings & the best part is that her leggings are under $100.

By:
June 15, 2022 4:00PM EDT
jennifer lopez
View gallery
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Jennifer Lopez shows off her body as she leaves a gym in Miami. Left with Alex Rodriguez and her children. Lopez checked herself out as she looked at her reflection in the glass door. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5081245 190419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez brings her hot curves to the dance studio wearing yellow and black striped leggings. J-Lo's daughter, Emme, also join the superstar at the L.A. studio. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez heads to the UFC Gym, owned by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, near their home in Miami, Florida. Alex arrived separately but Jennifer was joined by her daughter Emme. Lopez showed off her toned muscles in a sports bra and white leggings. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5110090 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is always rocking some sort of stylish fitness outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the gym in LA on June 14. The 52-year-old looked fabulous in a cropped white sweatshirt and bright, neon green leggings, which are less than $100 and you can shop them right here.

jennifer lopez
(Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

JLo rocked the neon green Niyama Sol Neon Flutter Barefoot Leggings which retail for $92. She styled the high-waisted, patterned leggings with a white Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Stone ($68), and a neon yellow Hermes Kelly Bag.

If there’s one look that JLo absolutely loves, it’s a super cropped sweatshirt with leggings. Aside from this look, she recently wore a pair of light blue Niyama Sol Python Barefoot Legging in Mint with a cropped, light blue Niyama Sol Distressed Crop Shirt. She accessorized with a Gucci Diana Bag in White, Max Mara Geometric Sunglasses, and a pair of The Kooples Lace Up Platform Sneakers.

A few days later, she rocked a similar outfit in pink featuring a pair of Niyama Sol Kilim Barefoot Legging in Melon, styled wth a Niyama Sol Long Sleeve Knotty Bra in Rose Petal, and a Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Ballet worn on top.

The next day she wore a white Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Stone with a Niyama Sol Knotty Sports Bra underneath and a pair of baggy, high-waisted blue Alamour the Label Kylie Joggers. She topped her look off with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Dg Crossed Shades White, a Dior Book Tote, Nike Air Jordan White Metallic Gold sneakers, and Jennifer Fisher Silver Thread Hoop Earrings. She obviously really loves this brand because she keeps wearing it and we are super thankful because it’s affordable.

More From Our Partners

ad