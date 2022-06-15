Jennifer Lopez Rocked A Crop Top & Neon Leggings & You Can Shop Her Exact Pants Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is always rocking some sort of stylish fitness outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the gym in LA on June 14. The 52-year-old looked fabulous in a cropped white sweatshirt and bright, neon green leggings, which are less than $100 and you can shop them right here.

JLo rocked the neon green Niyama Sol Neon Flutter Barefoot Leggings which retail for $92. She styled the high-waisted, patterned leggings with a white Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Stone ($68), and a neon yellow Hermes Kelly Bag.

If there’s one look that JLo absolutely loves, it’s a super cropped sweatshirt with leggings. Aside from this look, she recently wore a pair of light blue Niyama Sol Python Barefoot Legging in Mint with a cropped, light blue Niyama Sol Distressed Crop Shirt. She accessorized with a Gucci Diana Bag in White, Max Mara Geometric Sunglasses, and a pair of The Kooples Lace Up Platform Sneakers.

A few days later, she rocked a similar outfit in pink featuring a pair of Niyama Sol Kilim Barefoot Legging in Melon, styled wth a Niyama Sol Long Sleeve Knotty Bra in Rose Petal, and a Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Ballet worn on top.

The next day she wore a white Niyama Sol Crop Sweatshirt in Stone with a Niyama Sol Knotty Sports Bra underneath and a pair of baggy, high-waisted blue Alamour the Label Kylie Joggers. She topped her look off with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Dg Crossed Shades White, a Dior Book Tote, Nike Air Jordan White Metallic Gold sneakers, and Jennifer Fisher Silver Thread Hoop Earrings. She obviously really loves this brand because she keeps wearing it and we are super thankful because it’s affordable.