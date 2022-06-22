Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck A Kiss As She Visits him On Set Of Movie With Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez making an unexpected visit to the set of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s movie seems like a phrase straight out of 2002, but such was the case on Tuesday. As Ben, 49, and Matt, 51, filmed their currently untitled biopic about the creation of Nike, J.Lo, 52, swung by the film set in Los Angeles on June 21. In photos of her visit, Jennifer rocked a pair of hip-hugging black pants and a white top, a perfect outfit for the early summer weather in Southern California. While she walked with Ben, J.Lo leaned in and kissed her soon-to-be husband on the lips.

Ben, for his part, kept it casual, dressing in a black pullover, a pair of black jeans, Nike shoes (which make sense), and a striped shirt under his sweatshirt. He matched his Boston buddy. Matt, also photographed on set, wore black from head to toe, save for the white t-shirt peeking out from underneath his black polo.

J.Lo’s visit comes days after she gushed over her fiancé on Father’s Day. J.Lo called Ben “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever.” Ben is dad to three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Samuel, 10, and 13-year-old Seraphina. He has also spent time with J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins, 14-year-old Max & Emme.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & 2nd Engagement Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003 *EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss and hug while meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I have had a front-row seat to watching how you father for over a year now, and I have never seen a more consistent, loving, and selfless father,” Jennifer wrote in her Father’s Day newsletter on June 19. “And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always.”

Expect the whole family to come out to support Ben’s new project with his buddy, Matt Damon. Ben’s directing the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures, per Deadline. The sports marketing film will “tell the incredible story of how Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), a maverick sneaker salesman, led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan.” Ben will also appear in the film as Nike co-founder, Phil Knight. The story will capture Nike’s “longshot effort to sign Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-’80s, an endorsement.” The deal launched Nike as a brand synonymous with sports and helped launch the global, multibillion-dollar sneaker industry.

Viola Davis is attached to the project to play Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, while Julius Tennon will play James Jordan, Michael’s father. Chris Tucker will portray Howard White, another Nike member instrumental in the deal. Chris Messina will portray legendary sports agent David Falk, and Matthew Maher will portray designer Peter Moore.