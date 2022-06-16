How To Get The Perfect Ponytail For Summer Like Jennifer Lopez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is here, it’s getting hotter and more frustrating to have your hair down, which is why a ponytail is the perfect hairstyle. If you want to take the classic ponytail up a notch and add some volume and curls like Jennifer Lopez, then you’re in luck, because HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY, with hairstylist Jerome Lordet of Pierre Michel Salon in NYC.

Jerome shared his four simple steps to achieve the ponytail like JLo’s, pictured above, and you will not believe how simple the steps are. You can follow his steps below:

1. Spray hair with a volumizer, (Jerome recommends using a Davines volumizer), to give body and texture.

2. Blow dry hair and use a large-barrel curling iron to create loose waves.

3. Brush and smooth hair into a high ponytail with bungee elastic.

4. Tease the rest of the hair and pin the hair upwards around the elastic to hide it and to create thickness to the ponytail.

If you are in need of some products to help you achieve this gorgeous look, we recommend the below to help you with your hairstyle.

Davines Volu Hair Mist

Apply this volume-enhancing leave-in spray when your hair is towel dried. It will help you achieve the volume you desire once you style your hair. $37, amazon.com

20pcs Ponytail Hooks

As Jerome recommended above, bungee hair elastics are easier than a scrunchie to hold a heavy load of hair. Plus, it stretches with you, so you can add more volume without worrying about the band snapping or breaking. $7, amazon.com

Hot Tools Pro Signature 24K Gold Curling Iron

A large-barrel curling iron is necessary to achieve full, bouncy curls, which Jerome recommends above. This is one of our favorite curling irons and you can use it as an iron or a wand to help you achieve the curls of your choice. $29, amazon.com