How To Get The Perfect Ponytail For Summer Like Jennifer Lopez

Summer is finally here & if you're looking for a new hairstyle that's easy & stylish, then this ponytail is the perfect look for you.

By:
June 16, 2022 1:32PM EDT
jennifer lopez
View gallery
Fashion icon award honoree Jennifer Lopez attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, in New York 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Jun 2019
KIM KARDASHIAN attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit held at at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. 07 May 2018 Pictured: KIM KARDASHIAN attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit held at at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA215794_178.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid & Mum Yolanda Hadid are seen arriving at Cesar Restaurant for a evening meal, Gigi was seen in a huge over size suit jacketPictured: Gigi Hadid,Yolanda HadidRef: SPL5152769 280220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is here, it’s getting hotter and more frustrating to have your hair down, which is why a ponytail is the perfect hairstyle. If you want to take the classic ponytail up a notch and add some volume and curls like Jennifer Lopez, then you’re in luck, because HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY, with hairstylist Jerome Lordet of Pierre Michel Salon in NYC.

Jerome shared his four simple steps to achieve the ponytail like JLo’s, pictured above, and you will not believe how simple the steps are. You can follow his steps below:

1. Spray hair with a volumizer, (Jerome recommends using a Davines volumizer), to give body and texture.

2. Blow dry hair and use a large-barrel curling iron to create loose waves.

3. Brush and smooth hair into a high ponytail with bungee elastic.

4. Tease the rest of the hair and pin the hair upwards around the elastic to hide it and to create thickness to the ponytail.

If you are in need of some products to help you achieve this gorgeous look, we recommend the below to help you with your hairstyle.

Davines Volu Hair Mist

Apply this volume-enhancing leave-in spray when your hair is towel dried. It will help you achieve the volume you desire once you style your hair. $37, amazon.com

davines

20pcs Ponytail Hooks

As Jerome recommended above, bungee hair elastics are easier than a scrunchie to hold a heavy load of hair. Plus, it stretches with you, so you can add more volume without worrying about the band snapping or breaking. $7, amazon.com

bungee elastic

Hot Tools Pro Signature 24K Gold Curling Iron

A large-barrel curling iron is necessary to achieve full, bouncy curls, which Jerome recommends above. This is one of our favorite curling irons and you can use it as an iron or a wand to help you achieve the curls of your choice. $29, amazon.com

curling iron

More From Our Partners

ad