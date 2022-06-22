‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Charged With Battery Over Nightclub Fight

Farrah Abraham has been charged with battery after she allegedly slapped a security guard outside a Los Angeles night club on January 15. The Teen Mom OG star, 31, faces one count of battery of a police officer and she has an arraignment scheduled for June 23, according to court records obtained by HollywoodLife.

The reality-turned-porn star was charged on June 2 in the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County and she faces up to one year in prison and a $2000 fine. Despite court documents showing the MTV regular was charged, her attorney reportedly told The US Sun that no charges have been filed against his client.

“The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022,” Gomez said in a statement to the outlet.

“That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this,” he continued. “Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident.”

Meanwhile, Farrah is no stranger to drama after she physically attacked a Teen Mom OG producer back in 2016. Then in the summer of 2018, Farrah was arrested after she was involved in a physical altercation with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The mom-of-one got into a scuffle with a male employee which resulted in her being booked for battery and trespassing.