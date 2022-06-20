John Travolta Cuddles With His Kids Ella, 22 & Benjamin, 11, In Father’s Day Tribute

John Travolta was joined by his two kids, Ella, 22, and Benjamin, 11, on Father’s Day. John posted a slideshow of photos on his Instagram of him and his kids cuddled up together on a private plane.

John posted the photos with the caption, “It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone.” In the first photo, he cuddled up to Benjamin as they looked off to the side. In the second photo, he, Ella, and Benjamin all smiled for the camera.

John is always posting photos and videos of his kids on social media. John had three kids with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020. The couple shared three kids together – Jett, who was 16 years old when he passed away in 2009, Ella, and Benjamin.

Jett’s birthday was back in April and John shared a black and white photo of him and his son with the caption, “My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

A few days before Jett’s birthday was Ella’s birthday, and John posted a tribute to her with a sweet video of the two of them enjoying high tea in England. He posted the video with the sweet caption, “Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much. We’re here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called, ‘The Shepherd’ based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”