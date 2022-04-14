John Travolta Honors Son Jett On His Would-Be Birthday 13 Years After Death: ‘Think About You Everyday’

On what would have been Jett Travolta’s 30th birthday, his father, John Travolta, celebrated his late son with a touching message about how he’s always on the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star’s mind.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” John Travolta wrote on Wednesday (Apr. 13), when his son, Jett Travolta, would have turned 30. The son of John, 68, and the late Kelly Preston died in January 2009 while on vacation in the Bahamas, and the loss lingers in the Saturday Night Fever star’s heart. “I think about you everyday,” wrote John while sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of him with Jett. “Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

John’s friends and followers filled the tribute’s comments section with love. “Happy Birthday, Jett,” wrote actor Emma Booth. “Oh, John. My hand in yours” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. John’s daughter, Ella Travolta, added, “Happy Birthday Jetty. We love you so much.” Brittany Furlan added a pair of praying hands and a heart emoji, while Sofia Milos left a string of hearts. “You have endured so much heartache xo the heartaches because we knew joy, love, and protection…” wrote one fan. “xoxo big love to your heart.”

Since Jett’s passing, John has made sure to honor his boy on his birthday. In 2021, the Face/Off star shared a photo of him smiling with his son, who also had an ear-to-ear grin. “Happy birthday, my beautiful Jetty. I love you,” wrote Travolta. In 2020, both John and Kelly celebrated Jett by sharing different photos of him on their respective Instagram accounts. “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you!” John captioned his post. Kelly wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty. We love you!”

Kelly sadly passed away in the summer of 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress, best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Twins, and For Love of the Game, was 57-years-old. On the first Mother’s Day since her passing, John posted a sweet tribute to her. “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”