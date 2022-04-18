John Travolta Is All Smiles With Kids Ella, 22, & Benjamin, 11, In Cute Easter Video

John Travolta celebrated Easter on April 17 with his daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11. The family of three were so happy together in a cute video that the 68-year-old actor posted to Instagram. John and Ella both held a giant stuffed bunny, while Benjamin held their newly-adopted dog, Mac N Cheese. They all smiled at the camera as John said, “Hi everyone,” followed by his kids who said, “Happy Easter!”

Sadly, John’s late wife Kelly Preston and their late son Jett were absent from the Easter festivities. Kelly passed away in the summer of 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Jett died in January 2009 at age 16, after suffering a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas. John recently paid tribute to his late son on April 13, which would have marked Jett’s 30th birthday.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” the Saturday Night Fever star wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of him with Jett. “I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

John’s wife was only 57 years old when she passed away. Kelly, best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Twins, and For Love of the Game, kept her cancer battle private until she died. John has used social media to honor his late wife on bittersweet occasions since her passing, such as the first Mother’s Day without her.

“Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” John said on Instagram in May 2021. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”