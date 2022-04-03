Watch

John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s 22nd Birthday With High Tea Date In England: Watch

John Travolta, Ella Travolta
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
(l-r) Kelly Preston, Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta arrives for the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 08 to 19 May. Solo: A Star Wars Story Premiere - 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
Actor John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston pose with their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta at the premiere of their new motion picture comedy "Old Dogs", at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 9, 2009. All three star in the film with Robin Williams. Old Dogs Premiere, Los Angeles, California - 10 Nov 2009
Kelly Preston, from left, singer Adele, Ella Bleu Travolta, and John Travolta attend the Governor's Ball following the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles 85th Academy Awards - Governors Ball, Los Angeles, USA
Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Benjamin Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta. Actors Kelly Preston, center left, and John Travolta, center right, from 'Goti' pose with Benjamin Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 15 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

John Travolta took to Instagram to share a sweet video of him and his daughter Ella sitting at a table enjoying tea and treats in London, England, where he’s filming a short film called ‘The Shepherd.’

John Travolta, 68, is celebrating his daughter Ella on her 22nd birthday! The doting dad spent the special day with his look-alike gal in London, England, where they enjoyed high tea, and posted an Instagram video of the fun outing as part of a loving tribute. In the cute clip, they’re both sitting at a table full of delicious-looking pastry treats as they toast and drink from their tea cups while smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much,” John’s caption for the video began. “We’re here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called, ‘The Shepherd’ based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”
Before John shared his birthday tribute to Ella, she did the same for him in Feb. The dark-haired beauty posted a photo of herself posing with John when she was a kid on his 68th birthday and like him, included a memorable caption. “Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy. ❤️,” it read.
John Travolta, Ella Travolta
John and Ella Travolta in a family pic. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

When John and Ella aren’t sharing posts about each other, they’re doing so about others they care about. On March 31, John shared a post about fellow actor and friend Bruce Willis, after his family announced that he’s retiring from acting due to a struggle with aphasia.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking,’” John began his caption on the post full of photos of the two of them. “Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”