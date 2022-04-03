John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s 22nd Birthday With High Tea Date In England: Watch

John Travolta took to Instagram to share a sweet video of him and his daughter Ella sitting at a table enjoying tea and treats in London, England, where he’s filming a short film called ‘The Shepherd.’

John Travolta, 68, is celebrating his daughter Ella on her 22nd birthday! The doting dad spent the special day with his look-alike gal in London, England, where they enjoyed high tea, and posted an Instagram video of the fun outing as part of a loving tribute. In the cute clip, they’re both sitting at a table full of delicious-looking pastry treats as they toast and drink from their tea cups while smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much,” John’s caption for the video began. “We’re here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called, ‘The Shepherd’ based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”

Before John shared his birthday tribute to Ella, she did the same for him in Feb. The dark-haired beauty posted a photo of herself posing with John when she was a kid on his 68th birthday and like him, included a memorable caption. “Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy. ❤️,” it read.