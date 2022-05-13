John Travolta’s Son Ben, 11, Lands Insane Jump & Dad Is Impressed: Watch

John Travolta's 11-year-old son Ben is showing off his impressive skills at a gymnastics center, leaping from bars and walls like 'Spider-Man.'

By:
May 13, 2022 5:03PM EDT
John Travolta, Ben Travolta
View gallery
(l-r) Kelly Preston, Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta arrives for the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 08 to 19 May. Solo: A Star Wars Story Premiere - 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta is spotted in Venice with his kids Ella Bleu and Benjamin, where they are preparing to board the legendary train, The Orient Express. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 31 Oct 2018 Pictured: John Travolta, Ella Bleu, Benjamin. Photo credit: AMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA300552_069.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Benjamin Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta. Actors Kelly Preston, center left, and John Travolta, center right, from 'Goti' pose with Benjamin Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 15 May 2018
Image Credit: AMA/MEGA

John Travolta is proud to show off his son Ben‘s skills! The Pulp Fiction actor took to his Instagram Thursday to share a video of his 11-year-old swinging from a bar to a catch land on a block. “New best for Ben,” the 68-year-old captioned the post which garnered thousands of views from fans and numerous comments — even some from celebrity pals.

“SPIDER MAN!” Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed while Tommy Lee chimed in, “Ben!! Whaaaaaaat!!!”

It wasn’t the first time John shared his son’s impressive feats on social media. On April 24, John gave fans another look at Ben’s monkey-like skills as he swung from bar to bar and jumped from block to block, captioning the post, “My Spider-Man! Ben!” What appeared to be his coaches or teachers watched from the sidelines, giving Ben words of encouragement as he took on the obstacle course-like arrangement. Ben seems to be turning into quite the agile athlete!

The last we saw from John and Ben was when the family celebrated Easter on April 17, also with John’s daughter  Ella, 22. The family of three were so happy together in a cute video that the 68-year-old actor posted to Instagram. John and Ella both held a giant stuffed bunny, while Benjamin held their newly-adopted dog, Mac N Cheese. They all smiled at the camera as John said, “Hi everyone,” followed by his kids who said, “Happy Easter!”

Sadly, John’s late wife Kelly Preston and their late son Jett were absent from the Easter festivities. Kelly passed away in the summer of 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer while Jett died in January 2009 at age 16, after suffering a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas. John recently paid tribute to his late son on April 13, which would have marked Jett’s 30th birthday.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” the Saturday Night Fever star wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of him with Jett. “I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

More From Our Partners

ad