Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Engaged 10 Months After Welcoming First Child: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards and her longtime boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain! The Little Mix singer took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 18 to share the happy news of the couple’s engagement! Posting a gorgeous set of snaps of the sunset proposal, as seen here, Perrie wrote, “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

More About Perrie Edwards Perrie Edwards Rocks A Bikini On The Beach 5 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Summer Baby’

The snaps were an eyeful for any fan of the British pop star, as they included one where Alex was on down one knee as he popped the question with a gorgeous beach setting as the backdrop. Another picture showed the couple, who just welcomed their first child together in August, wrapping their arms around each other as they shared a passionate kiss. And the last snap was a close up of the beautiful diamond engagement ring, as Perrie held up her hand high in the sky to show it off.

Back in August, Perrie revealed she and her football player boyfriend had given birth to their first child together. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Perrie captioned two beautiful black-and-white snapshots of the newborn on Instagram. At the time, Alex let his followers know he was a proud papa as well, sharing similar snapshots. The couple had announced their pregnancy in May of last year with a social media post of Perrie’s growing baby bump. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” Perrie wrote. ““Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Perrie and Alex were first linked in 2017, almost two years after she had a very public breakup with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The on-again/off-again couple were even engaged at one point in their three-year relationship. As fans know, Zayn has also moved on, rekindling his romance with Gigi Hadid and welcoming their first child together, Khai, in September 2020.