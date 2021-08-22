Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Gives Birth To 1st Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain — First Photos

Perrie Edwards is a mom! The singer has welcomed her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. See the first photos of their bundle of joy.

Perrie Edwards is a mum! The Little Mix singer, 28, has given birth to her first child with her football player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The singer shared two endearing black-and-white snapshots of her newborn on Instagram, revealing that baby arrived into the world on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Perrie captioned the post with a heart emoji. The first photo is a close up of baby’s little ears and hand, and the second is a close up of baby’s little leg. Perrie’s athlete partner, 28, also shared similar snapshots on his on Instagram and welcomed his newborn into the world.

Perrie announced the news of her pregnancy with her boyfriend of five years on Instagram back in May. The British singer shared maternity snapshots in with Alex and gushed about the baby journey with her “soul mate.” She wrote, “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” adding, “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” The couple have not yet clarified the gender or official name of baby Ox.

Perrie and Alex began dating in late 2017, two years after her split from fiancé Zayn Malik after three years of dating. The former One Direction singer has since rekindled his romance with model Gigi Hadid and is also a member of the parenthood club. He and Gigi welcomed their first child together, Khai, in September 2020.

Of course, Perrie is not the only member of Little Mix — now composed of just Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall following Jesy Nelson‘s departure from the girl group last December — with child. Leigh-Anne also announced back in May that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray. Like Perrie, she announced the news with a series of stunning maternity shoots on Instagram, looking regal in an emerald green gown that showed off her growing baby bump. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true…,” Leigh-Anne captioned the post. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

The forthcoming Little Mix baby playdates will no doubt be precious.