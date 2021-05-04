Breaking News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Pregnant: Little Mix Star Expecting 1st Child With Fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is going to be a mom! The Little Mix singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she and fiancé Andre Gray are going to be first-time parents. See their announcement!

Baby on the way! Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her adoring fiancé Andre Gray revealed that they are expecting their first child together on May 4. The Little Mix star, 29, took to Instagram and shared a series of absolutely stunning maternity photos with her announcement. In the photos, Leigh-Anne fashioned a gorgeous, full emerald green skirt and strapless bikini top with a shawl draped around her arms. You can see the images here.

Throughout the photo shoot, Leigh-Anne’s growing baby bump was fully on display. Another image featured the singer and her fiancé, 29, with his arms wrapped around her shoulders. The soon-to-be parents were absolutely beaming and couldn’t have looked happier. Far more stunning than the photos, however, was Leigh-Anne’s beautiful caption to the post.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” Leigh-Anne wrote, adding a red heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji. Leigh-Anne received an outpouring of love and support from famous friends and fans alike. Even her Little Mix ladies shared their excitement in the comment section to the post.

“Love you so much,” Leigh-Anne’s fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall began her comment, following a series of crying emojis. “Look at this family!” Perrie Edwards also commented on the beautiful post. “I can’t stop staring at these pictures,” she wrote. “You’re a vision. [I love you] both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

This year is bound to be an exciting one for Leigh-Anne and her beau, to whom she announced her engagement in May 2020. Leigh-Anne rose to fame on the 2011 season of The X Factor, where Little Mix was formed. Now, the stunning singer and her football-playing love are ready for the journey that’s ahead of them. Congrats to the couple!