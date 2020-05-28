Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gets Engaged To Soccer Star Andre Gray — See Pics

Leigh-Anne Pinnock received the surprise of her life: a proposal from her boyfriend of four years, Watford Football Club’s Andre Gray, on a very special date! Her future husband broke the news with photos of the proposal.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s life is about to get a big remix: the Little Mix member is getting married! The 28-year-old singer and girl group member is now engaged to English soccer star Andre Gray, 28, which Watford Football Club’s forward revealed in an Instagram post on May 28. The lovers had their arms wrapped around one another as Leigh-Anne happily flashed her emerald-cut diamond ring in one photo, and in the next picture, Andre could be seen getting down on one knee in their backyard. Leigh-Anne, overwhelmed with emotion, was covering her face with her hands. She clearly wasn’t expecting this surprise during her quarantine!

“Let the caption speak for itself this time,” Andre captioned the sweet slideshow, adding ring and heart emojis. He even threw in a wedding vow: “Hasta la muerte.” This means “to death” in Spanish — Andre was making it clear that he’s dedicated to Leigh-Anne for life. Leigh-Anne has yet to share the news on her own Instagram, and her Little Mix girl squad — Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards — had also not yet reacted at the time of publication. However, Andre broke the news quite late in the United Kingdom; it was already midnight when he shared the photos in Surrey, where he’s quarantining with Leigh-Anne.

On the night of the proposal, Leigh-Anne dressed up for her at-home date night with Andre in an orange crop top and skirt set. “Most effort I made in over 2 months,” Leigh-Anne admitted on her Instagram Story while filming her fit. However, she “still couldn’t be [asked] to iron the back of [her] skirt,” she joked.

This wasn’t any ordinary date. “The couple was celebrating their four-year anniversary, which Leigh-Anne posted about earlier that day. Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast!…all I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried [heart emojis],” Leigh-Anne captioned a photo of herself sharing a passionate kiss with Andre on the beach. May there be many more kisses to come for the rest of Leigh-Anne and Andre’s lives together!