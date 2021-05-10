Perrie Edwards, 27, Pregnant: Little Mix Singer Expecting 1st Child With BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Another Little Mix singer is expecting! Just days after Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her first pregnancy, Perrie Edwards revealed that she also has a baby on the way.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child! On May 10, the Little Mix singer announced she was pregnant on Instagram. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” she captioned her pregnancy announcement post, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

In addition to revealing the news, Perrie also posted the first photos of her baby bump. For the maternity shoot, she’s wearing lacy black lingerie, with her bare stomach on full display. Alex’s hands are gently wrapped around her waist, as well. A second photo shows Perrie grabbing her man’s neck as they both flash huge smiles for the camera.

Perrie has been dating the pro-footballer since the beginning of 2017. Their relationship began following Perrie’s dramatic and very-public split from Zayn Malik in 2015. Before the breakup, the two started dating in 2012, and got engaged in Aug. 2013. Of course, Zayn has also moved on, and is a parent himself, as well– he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, a daughter named Khai, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Perrie isn’t the only Little Mix member who’s currently expecting! On May 4 , Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her pregnancy. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” she gushed. “We can’t wait to meet you.” This is also Leigh-Anne’s first child with her fiance, Andre Gray. Like Perrie, Leigh-Anne also seems to be several months along, based on the baby bump photos she shared with her announcement. The ladies have been hiding their pregnancies for quite some time now, it appears!

The ladies of Little Mix have been going through quite a few changes in the last year, as member Jesy Nelson decided to leave the group at the end of 2020. Jesy has since explained that being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health, as she was constantly comparing herself to the three other singers. Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade Thrilwall are continuing as a trio, while Jesy is embarking on a solo music career.