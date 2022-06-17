Diddy Admits In New Song That He’s ‘Gotta Move On’ 4 Years After Breakup With Cassie

iSean “Love” Combs, aka Diddy, got deep in his feelings on “Gotta Move On,” the song the hip-hop legend and mogul released on Friday (June 17.) While Diddy, 52, handed off most of the vocal work to Bryson Tiller on the track, the “Bad Boys For Life” rapper is all over the track, which details how “She don’t want my love / I guess I gotta move on / guess, I guess, I came a little too strong, I guess / She don’t want my love, I guess I got [to] move on I guess.” It’s unclear who Diddy or Bryson are singing about, but TMZ reports this is a “message to his ex” Cassie.

It’s Bryson who really gets into it during his main verse on the song. “I’m salty, I need it, my wounds keep bleeding / You found a new man, so I gotta move on / Guess you got a new agenda, but you know you barely know, I won’t / Said you’re wrong, guess you had to move on,” he sings, per Genius. Diddy takes the spotlight during the bridge, rapping, “We goin’ up, we goin’ live / Can’t stop, won’t stop, told y’all, uh / See me pull up, no problem (Wash it) / I can never ever be no one option (Watch it).” In the Outro, Bryson concludes by singing how they “gotta move on” to “find peace” and “serenity.”

For those unaware, Diddy and Cassie, 35, dated from 2007 to 2018. A year after she and Diddy called it quits, Cassie announced that she and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Alex Fine would have a baby together. Within a few months in the back half of 2019, Alex proposed, he and Cassie got married, and she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Frankie. A year later, Cassie announced that she and Alex were expecting a second child. The couple welcomed their second daughter in March 2021.

View Related Gallery Cassie & Diddy Photos Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 2018 Costume Institute Benefit: Celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - Arrivals Cassie, Sean Combs Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018

Diddy appeared to move on past the breakup. When Cassie and Alex announced they were pregnant for the first time, Diddy posted a message where he “wish[ed] you all nothing but love and happiness.” Plus, Diddy hasn’t locked his heart away in the four years since parting with Cassie. On June 9, he joined City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, for an episode of her Caresha Please podcast. During the show, the two talked about their budding relationship.

“We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends,” he said. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.” When detailing what he likes best about Yung Miami, Diddy said she’s “like one of the realest people I’ve ever met, and you’re authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”