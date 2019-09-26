Diddy Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Cassie Marries Alex Fine: ‘Keep Going’

Shortly after news broke that Cassie had married Alex Fine, her ex, Diddy, took to Instagram to share a message that seems like it could be referencing his heartbreak over the news.

Cassie is officially a married woman after tying the knot with Alex Fine on Sept. 25, and it seems like her ex, Diddy, is in his feels about it. Just hours after it was reported that Cassie had wed her fiance of just one month, Diddy posted the following message on Instagram: “Keep going, I’ve got you – the universe.” It appears Diddy is pushing himself to keep moving forward, despite any hardships he may be going through. While Diddy didn’t reference Cassie at all, the timing was definitely interesting, and many fans commented on the post wondering if the message was directed toward his ex’s nuptials.

Cassie and Alex’s relationship has been a bit of a whirlwind. They first met when he was working on her trainer, and they went public with their relationship in December 2018. In june, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, and Alex proposed in August. They wasted no time tying the knot, though, and Cassie was several months pregnant at their Sept. 25 wedding in Malibu. Meanwhile, Cassie and Diddy dated on and off for about ten years before she got together with Alex. In fact, they actually attended the Met Gala together in May 2018, just months before the singer started dating her now-husband!

Despite Cassie and Diddy’s split, though, they’ve seemingly stayed on good terms. She was by his side when his ex, and the mother of several of his children, Kim Porter, died in Nov. 2018. Then, he congratulated her when she announced her pregnancy news over the summer. “Congratulations Cassie and Alex,” Diddy wrote on social media. “I wish you nothing but love and happiness. God bless. LOVE.”

Cassie showed off her baby bump in her gorgeous while gown when she married Alex, so it certainly seems like it won’t be long before this little one is here. Congrats to the happy couple!