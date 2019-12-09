Congrats to the new parents! Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcomed a healthy baby girl on Friday, Dec. 7, according to a new report, which claims to know the name of the couple’s first child. And, it’s too cute!

Welcome to the world, little girl! Cassie, 33, and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed a baby girl named Frankie Fine on Friday, December 7, TMZ reports, citing sources. The “Me & U” singer reportedly gave birth to the couple’s first child at an L.A. County hospital. The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and measured just a tad over 21 inches long, sources told the outlet. As of December 9, Cassie and Alex had not confirmed the birth of their baby girl. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Cassie.

The couple announced Cassie’s pregnancy on June 13, with Alex writing in an Instagram post, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.” The professional pic featured Cassie and Alex in the front seat of a retro car. But there were more IG’s following the pregnancy where that came from. Cassie was so excited to show off her baby bump with her fans that she posed completely naked on a rock overlooking a beach on Aug. 26. Despite bearing it all, Cassie did shield her face, wearing a jeweled mask.

Prior to her marriage to Alex, Cassie had been in a long-term relationship with Diddy from 2007-2018. After that relationship ended, Cassie and Alex had a whirlwind romance that led to their engagement on Aug. 24, 2019, and the couple threw together a stunning wedding shortly after. They tied the knot on Sept. 25, in a sunset ceremony overlooking the ocean. Cassie, of course, made an absolutely gorgeous bride. The singer fashioned an off the shoulder white gown that had large puffy sleeves, with the front of her dress hugging her baby bump.

Cassie and her husband have been so in love. Back in Oct. 2019, Alex shared a loving message to his wife that made everyone’s heart flutter. “There’s nothing in the world I love more than you. I love waking up to my best friend every morning. I already miss you so much. Love, ya husband.” With all the love these two clearly have for one another, now they have a new addition to share it with!