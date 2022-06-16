Ed Sheeran: 1st Photos With Newborn Baby As He & Wife Cherry Seaborn Take Family Stroll

Ed Sheeran is in total dad mode! The singer took a relaxing walk with his wife Cherry Seaborn, daughter Lyra, 1, and his newborn child in new photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail), on Wednesday, June 15. Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, enjoyed a sunny day in the park, as they pushed their older daughter in a stroller. The couple looked like they were extra prepared as parents with the “Shape of You” popstar carrying the newborn in a baby sling.

Given how sunny it was out, Ed was cautious with a pair of shades and a navy blue cap. He also rocked a white long-sleeve shirt under the sling with a pair of black shorts and sneakers for the stroll. Cherry pushed Lyra in the stroller, and the mom looked beautiful in a white, floral top and pastel green pants. Cherry carried Lyra for a bit, and Ed sweetly looked like he tried to keep his daughter entertained.

It seemed like a sweet family day, as Ed’s been in the midst of his world tour, which has been in his home country of the UK for the recent dates. The singer had a few days between dates, having performed in Manchester on June 12. The next show will take place on Thursday, June 16 in Glasgow.

Ed and Cherry announced that they’d had their second daughter with a cute Instagram post of a pair of baby’s socks on May 19. He said that the pair were very excited about their growing family. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” he wrote.

Ed had made a similar post to announce Lyra’s birth in September 2020, about a week after their first daughter was born. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he wrote at the time.