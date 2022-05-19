Ed Sheeran’s Kids: Everything To Know About The 2 Children He Shares With Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran seems to have it all: Two No. 1 hits and multiple within the top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, four Grammys, and a beautiful family. He married high school pal Cherry Seaborn in 2019 after reconnecting in 2015 and they have since welcomed two children together. Read on to learn all there is to know about Ed and Cherry’s two daughters.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, Ed and Cherry’s first daughter, was born in late August 2020. Reports that they were expecting a child only broke in mid-August, as Ed and Cherry were able to hide their pregnancy with the help of lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ed announced the birth of Lyra on Instagram on Sept. 1, 2020. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he gushed. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Ed and Cherry have never posted a photo of their daughter, but Ed was spotted walking with her in a baby carrier in London less than two months after she was welcomed into the world. The pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, can be seen here. The publication reported that Lyra’s name is inspired by the character Lyra Belacqua, who is the heroine of Ed’s favorite book series, His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman. The outlet also said her middle name may pay homage to where she was conceived, as Ed and Cherry had gone on a trip to Antartica “exactly” nine months before she was born.

While fans may not know what Ed and Cherry’s bundle of joy looks like, it is known that she is healthy and happy. Well, besides when she hears her dad singing, apparently. In a May 2021 interview, Ed claimed Lyra doesn’t like hearing his new songs and “just cries” when he plays them. He said she enjoys his 2017 hit single “Shape of you”, though. “The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y,” he added. And in November of that year, he revealed she started to walk and talk, per Entertainment Tonight. He also claimed Lyra’s first word was “dad,” although he admitted he wasn’t sure if that’s an accurate belief.

In June 2021, the “Shivers” singer said being a dad was the “best thing that’s ever happened” to him. He added, “I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it. There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it.”

Baby Girl No. 2

Ed and Cherry secretly welcomed their second daughter into the world in May 2022 and Ed took to Instagram once again to announce the exciting news. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he wrote. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” The photo he shared was a pair of white baby socks lying on an ombré brown blanket. He did not immediately share the name of his newborn.