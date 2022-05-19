Ed Sheeran Welcomes Secret Baby With Wife Cherry Seaborn: We’ve Had ‘Another Baby Girl’

Ed Sheeran is now a father of two! He surprised fans on May 19 by announcing on Instagram that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl into their family. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned a snapshot of white baby socks on an ombre brown knit blanket. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” He did not reveal the exact date his new bundle of joy was born or her name.

The British singer, 31, and Cherry, 29, welcomed their first daughter, Lyra, in August 2020. Ed announced the birth news in a similar fashion, taking to Instagram to write a simple note to fans. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he wrote under a picture of blue and white baby socks over a brown, blue, and green knit blanket. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.” That time, fans learned the couple was expecting just weeks before Cherry went into labor.

While Ed and Cherry keep their private life under wraps, Ed has opened up about being a father a few times. In May 2021, he admitted his daughter isn’t his “biggest fan” and “just cries” when he plays her his new songs. However, he did say she enjoys his 2017 hit, “Shape of You. And in November of that year, he gave another update about his precious girl. “She’s great! She’s walking, she’s talking. She’s at my parents’ at the moment and having a good time,” he told Entertainment Tonight with a smile. He also said he thinks her first word was “dad,” but isn’t entirely sure.

Ed and Cherry got married in 2019. They knew each other from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, but only reconnected in 2015. They started dating after Ed invited her to Taylor Swift‘s 4th of July party, according to Ed’s 2017 interview with PEOPLE. “I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history,” he recalled.

What a sweet story! Congratulations to the second-time parents.