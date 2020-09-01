Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome 1st Child Together — A Baby Girl: ‘We Are On Cloud 9’

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are first-time parents! The couple welcomed their baby girl in August and shared the news with fans on Sept. 1.

And baby makes three! Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are officially proud parents. The couple welcomed their sweet little one during the last week of August, and Ed took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to gush over the news. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her,” he wrote.

His post continued, “Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.” He also included a photo of baby socks and a blanket with his message.”

News first broke that the couple was expecting their first child together in mid-August. The “Shape Of You” singer, 29, decided to take an extended break from touring following his two-year long tour for his 2017 album, Divide. Naturally, the time away from the road was the perfect opportunity for the two to plan their future and start their family.

Ed and Cherry were luckily able to keep the news as quiet as possible, with details only emerging when Cherry was well along in her pregnancy. The couple stayed close to Suffolk in England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. News of Cherry’s pregnancy was finally revealed in a United Kingdom outlet, with sources saying that “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.”

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building, so they have started telling friends and family,” according to The Sun report. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

It’s an exciting new chapter in Ed and Cherry’s fairytale store. The Grammy-winner met his beloved wife when they were in school at roughly 11 years old. The two remained longtime pals as Ed’s star began to rise thanks to his exceptional songwriting talent and frequent collaborations with friends like Taylor Swift. Ed and Cherry got engaged in January 2018 and married one year later in a quiet, intimate ceremony. Cherry is said to be the inspiration for Ed’s song “Perfect.” We cannot wait to see how Ed and Cherry embrace this new adventure in their lives!