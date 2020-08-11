Ed Sheeran Expecting 1st Baby With Wife Cherry Seaborn After Keeping Pregnancy A Secret

Ed Sheeran is going to be a first time dad! The singing superstar’s wife Cherry Seaborn is reportedly already in her final trimester after the couple kept her pregnancy a secret throughout quarantine.

Singing superstar Ed Sheeran got his happy ending when he married his school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn. Now the couple is expecting their first child, and the little one’s birth is almost here. When Ed announced in Dec. 2019 that he was taking another break from music after spending two long years on the road with his Divide tour, the pair decided it was the perfect time to start a family, according to U.K’s The Sun. Now the baby is due at the end of summer, which could be any time now.

Since the two were holed up in home lockdown throughout much of the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ed and Cherry were able to keep the pregnancy news among only those closest to the couple. The publication notes that they’ve stayed close to their Suffolk, England home throughout 2020 and that, “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.”

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building, so they have started telling friends and family,” the Sun reports. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Ed and Cherry have known each other since they were 11-years-old. They were close pals while attending Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk. Ed, 29, then went on to worldwide success as a singer-songwriter before reconnecting with Cherry, 28, in 2015. Good pal Taylor Swift, 30, helped Ed and Cherry celebrate one year of dating during her epic Fourth of July Taymerica holiday blowout at her Rhode Island estate in 2016.

The “Perfect” singer announced via Instagram on Jan. 20, 2018 that the pair had been secretly engaged for over a month, writing, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.” Whew! Thank goodness their cats were happy about it.

Ed teased in 2018 that he and Cherry had wed and reports surfaced in Feb. 2019 that the pair did marry in an intimate ceremony at his Suffolk estate in Dec. 2018. The “Shape Of Your” singer finally verbally confirmed his marriage after releasing his album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on July 12, 2019. In a track called “Remember The Name,” he sang, “Watch how lyrics in the songs might get twisted, My wife wears red, but looks better without lipstick.”

Ed later explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God that, “It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out. [I thought], someone’s going to hear that and be like..oh..they’re married! I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out [that we got married].” Congrats to Ed and Cherry on the imminent arrival of their first child. Maybe close friend Taylor will become a godmother yet again!